Numbers drawn for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, second largest in US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your Mega Millions tickets out as the numbers for Friday night’s drawing of a whopping $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million have been announced. This is now the second largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history.

A new set of winning numbers was drawn Friday at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include …

13-36-45-57-67 and a Mega number of 14.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee. The jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

