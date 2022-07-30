ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Numbers drawn for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, second largest in US

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4NTM_0gyJo1BE00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your Mega Millions tickets out as the numbers for Friday night’s drawing of a whopping $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million have been announced. This is now the second largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history.

A new set of winning numbers was drawn Friday at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include

13-36-45-57-67 and a Mega number of 14.

Mega Millions: Here’s what’s more likely than you winning

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee. The jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

