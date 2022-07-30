Tom Sox rally past Generals in game one of South Division championship series

www.cbs19news.com
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Forests have a variety of roles in reducing global warming.John CoraCharlottesville, VA
Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eatJoe MertensVirginia State
Cavaliers buying in before first fall camp under Tony Elliott
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- When Tony Elliott wrapped spring practice, he gathered players around midfield and issued a challenge to the remaining Cavaliers to jump in with "two-feet". Following a summer of conditioning, Elliott feels the buy in has continued with his adopted Virginia roster, but the real test...
UVA's boisterous Anthony Johnson hooked on fishing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The short four-day break between the end of summer conditioning and fall camp provides players a chance to relax before returning to the grind of football. At Virginia, players relaxed around town, took a trip to the beach or if you are Brennan Armstrong, knocked...
Hokies Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith credits Louisa for success
CHARLOTTE, Nc, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Across the commonwealth Louisa County native and Hokie wide receiver Kaleb Smith is preparing for fall camp and reflecting on his small-town upbringing. Smith grew up watching the Louisa Lions under the Friday night lights himself, though he played the majority of his high school football...
Virginia Humanities announces grant funding for various projects
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four area projects are among more than a dozen to receive grants from Virginia Humanities. According to a release, the grants totaling $153,200 are going to 18 nonprofit organizations across Virginia and in California and New York. “This round of grants reaches from Arlington and...
Children participate in UVA science and technology camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia hosted its Blast Camp for Kids, where children learn about science and technology and how they work together. Both of these two involve chemistry as well as robotics, and then an event called trash selectors. Larry Richards, who used to be...
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Virginia ABC announces grants to help fight underage, high-risk drinking
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Region 10 Community Service Board is one of 10 organizations across Virginia selected to get grant funding to help fight underage and high-risk drinking. According to a release, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants.
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
Local Business Spotlight: Southern Revere Cellars
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four years ago, the Grime family found the perfect place to make their dream come true. “We decided that would be a fun and exciting family adventure to start up a business,” said Southern Revere Cellars co-owner Paula Spencer. Opening their doors at...
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
Police investigating fatal weekend crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed early Sunday in a crash in Orange County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred on Madison Run Road, just east of Cox Mill Road. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Madison...
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
