Fulton County school bus driver shortage has parents concerned

STOCKBRIDGE — The construction a multi-lane roundabout at Snapfinger Road and Panola Road will result in a traffic shift on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Panola Road eastbound to State Route 155 will be shifted a lane to the right onto temporary pavement, and westbound traffic from SR 155 will be shifted a lane to the left within the construction area. Advanced warning signs, traffic striping, traffic signs, overhead signal lights and law enforcement will be in place for safe navigation through the construction area.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO