Bus driver shortage impacts Fulton County Schools, in need of 200 drivers

Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
Metro Atlanta schools see enrollment down as new school year begins
Schools across metro Atlanta have been seeing a decline in enrollment since 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is overall going back up across the state, but local districts are still seeing a decline in the number of students in their school systems, mainly due to the pandemic.
Lawrenceville installs school-zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Speeders beware. Lawrenceville police will soon start cracking down on drivers going too fast in schools zones. They put up cameras around six schools in the city to make it safer for students to cross the street. Police on Wednesday will launch the School Zone Speed Camera...
Atlanta City Jail could soon be used to house Fulton County inmates
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will let Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat use 700 beds to house jail inmates. Currently, the county is bussing overflow inmates to other jurisdictions to lessen overcrowding at the Rice Street jail. Moving the inmates is necessary in order to keep from placing defendants...
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit
Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
City of Atlanta leases 700 beds to Fulton County Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA — Overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail continues to be an issue, so Atlanta city officials announced their intention to donate 700 beds to the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The four-year temporary lease of beds will come from the Atlanta City...
Non-emergency 911 calls, high hospital volumes stretch metro Atlanta ambulances thin
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Emergency services throughout metro Atlanta are being stretched thin and making it harder to respond to those who need help right away. Douglas County reports that its ambulances are having to wait at area hospitals for at least 30 minutes more than 500 times in both May and June. They report two reasons are behind this and are asking for people's help to improve public safety.
Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
Clayton County Water Authority to close portion of Flat Shoals Road
COLLEGE PARK — A portion of Flat Shoals Road between Margaret Circle and Yellowwood Court will close on Aug. 8 for culvert repairs. The road is expected to be closed for approximately four months, CCWA officials said due to the amount of work needed to replace corrugated metal pipe culverts in the Camp Creek tributary and site restoration.
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
Code blitz results in 41 violations at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale
RIVERDALE — A video filmed at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale showing people making threats to kill others while brandishing weapons and cash spurred a task force to come together to investigate the property and perform a code blitz. According to Commissioner Felicia Franklin the film, which since has been...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Snellville police warn residents about armed car break-ins
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville are searching for a couple of car break-in suspects who investigators said have taken the crime to a dangerous level. One of the most common crimes recently is when a crook flips a door handle to try to gain access to what is inside, but in a series of car break-ins in Snellville, it also included a gun.
Traffic shift planned at Panola Road and Snapfinger Road
STOCKBRIDGE — The construction a multi-lane roundabout at Snapfinger Road and Panola Road will result in a traffic shift on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Panola Road eastbound to State Route 155 will be shifted a lane to the right onto temporary pavement, and westbound traffic from SR 155 will be shifted a lane to the left within the construction area. Advanced warning signs, traffic striping, traffic signs, overhead signal lights and law enforcement will be in place for safe navigation through the construction area.
Car that slammed into school bus with kids on board ‘did not slow down in time’
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - One lane on I-20 east in Douglasville has re-opened after Georgia Department of Public Safety officials say the driver of a blue Honda Civic “did not slow down in time” and rear-ended a school bus with children on board on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews...
