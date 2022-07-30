ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Despite Triston Casas’ first home run since returning from IL, Worcester Red Sox fall to Buffalo Bisons

By Christopher Berry
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gausman allows 1-hit over 8 innings, Blue Jays beat Rays 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Gausman allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight masterful innings and the Toronto Blue Jays opened a nine-game trip with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays have won 11 of 13 and increased their lead over Tampa Bay to four games for the top AL wild-card spot. Jordan Romano worked the ninth to get his AL-best 25th save despite allowing Taylor Walls leadoff homer in the ninth. The Blue Jays were busy before the trade deadline an hour before first pitch. They acquired two-time AL All-Star utilityman Whit Merrifield from Kansas City, and got relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from Miami.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets. Philadelphia. which dropped to 10-32 when scoring three runs or fewer, entered 34-18 since June 1, the fourth-best record in the majors over that span, and on a five-game winning streak. The Phillies were coming off an 18-hit performance in Sunday’s 8-2 win at Pittsburgh but were held to four hits by the Braves. Strider (6-3) allowed one run and three hits. He won consecutive starts against Phillies after beating them 6-3 last Tuesday at Philadelphia. It was the rookie’s fourth double-digit strikeout game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy