SF Giants trade deadline tracker: Ruf, Casali dealt; Rodon, Pederson staying
The Giants made a flurry of moves before the deadline but stood pat on their biggest names.
Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs
Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Nick Castellanos singles to left center field. Darick Hall doubles to first base. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryson Stott strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Vierling strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
Biggest winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline
The MLB trade deadline has passed, which means some teams got better for the short term, and some teams got better for the long term. However, that also means some teams got better immediately, and some teams, well, let's just say didn't. The Padres made the biggest splash before the...
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Angels sellers again at trade deadline despite star power
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday’s trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of the top players in the game in AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are hurtling toward their seventh straight losing season. “I still think there’s talent here. We have to find a way to stay healthy,” Minsasian said. “We’ve got to find more depth. I’ve got to build a better roster and that’s something that we’re going to attack this offseason.” The Halos went into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics a season-high 16 games under .500 at 43-59. They are in fourth place in the AL West after being tied for the lead with Houston in the middle of May.
Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.
