1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban

New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas/Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.
Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act awaits Gov. Hochul's decision
NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has early lead over Republican rival Lee Zeldin, polls show
Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) has a big lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (left), in the race for governor, according to two polls out today. The Democratic governor has a huge lead among Black voters and New York City residents [ more › ]
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NYPD ‘broken windows’ policy targets minority New Yorkers, report says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the first six months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, minorities made up a significant majority of NYPD arrests, causing critics to say that the police department is still practicing the “broken windows” policy, according to a report released by the Police Reform Organizing Project. New Yorkers of color accounted for […]
Polio Found In Water In Hudson Valley, New York
New York State Health officials confirmed polio was found in water in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, the New York State Department of Health updated New Yorkers after an Empire State resident tested positive for polio. Rockland County, New York Resident Tests Positive For Polio. In late July, health officials...
morristowngreen.com
She marched on the Capitol. Now she’s seeking a seat on Morris Township’s committee
Morris Township’s Republican organization on Monday chose a political newcomer who marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as its candidate for a seat on the governing body. “I sort of felt it was time for me to put up or shut up,” Sherry Nardolillo said after decisively out-polling Township GOP Chairman Joe Calvanelli Jr. as the party’s pick to run for Township Committee in November.
NYSP: Impaired HV Woman Flees Police in Mustang, Gets 31 Tickets
A Hudson Valley woman received 31 tickets after allegedly leading New York State Police on a high-speed chase in the region while impaired by drugs. On Monday, August 1, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Orange County woman driving a Mustang was given 31 tickets following a traffic stop in Orange County.
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Tables turned! Staten Island scammer must fork over $229K, faces prison time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years ago, a Clifton man used the identities of dozens of unwitting victims to illegally rake in more than $229,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, said prosecutors. Deji Adetimirin’s scheme was uncovered last year in a joint probe by the Staten Island district attorney’s office...
Ex-Long Island pizzeria employee threatens workers with knife, demands money: police
GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. (PIX11) — An ex-pizzeria employee on Long Island was arrested on Monday after he threatened current workers with a knife while demanding money, police said. Frank Prestria, 26, went to the pizzeria at around 12 p.m. even though he knew he wasn’t allowed on the property “due to past incidents,” according […]
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
New lawsuit seeks to end New York City outdoor dining program, claiming it causes noise, trash
The suit blames the restaurant program, which was implemented during the pandemic, for excessive noise, traffic, and garbage.
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
jcitytimes.com
Editorial: The Attorney General Must Investigate the DeGise Hit-and-Run
In the wake of Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s fateful decision twelve days ago to drive away as a cyclist she had just hit somersaulted to the street with what for all she knew were fatal injuries, the questions have mounted. Was she intoxicated? Was she under the influence of drugs?...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
