Motorist killed in Pittsburgh crash has been identified

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- The driver of a garbage truck died after his vehicle crashed into two homes early Tuesday morning in Wilmerding and tipped over, causing a big mess.The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. along Patton Street.The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes, Allegheny County police said. The truck landed on its side.Just before 6:30 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.One of the homes was vacant, but there were people in the other house at the time of the accident. But no injuries were reported.Two children were reportedly sleeping upstairs when the crash happened, the Wilmerding fire marshal said. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family impacted will be receiving aid from the Red Cross.Cleanup will continue at the scene for several more hours, according to officials.Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

WILMERDING, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO