Pittsburgh, PA

Motorist killed in Pittsburgh crash has been identified

By Joe Napsha
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
triblive.com

WKRC

Garbage truck driver dead after crashing into multiple houses

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN Newsource/KDKA/WKRC) - A garbage truck driver has died after his truck crashed in a neighborhood near Pittsburgh early Tuesday. The crash was reported just before 4:00 a.m. Allegheny County Police said the 47-year-old driver was navigating a turn when the truck tipped over, landed on its side,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Garbage truck driver dies after vehicle crashes into Wilmerding homes and tips onto side

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- The driver of a garbage truck died after his vehicle crashed into two homes early Tuesday morning in Wilmerding and tipped over, causing a big mess.The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. along Patton Street.The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes, Allegheny County police said. The truck landed on its side.Just before 6:30 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.One of the homes was vacant, but there were people in the other house at the time of the accident. But no injuries were reported.Two children were reportedly sleeping upstairs when the crash happened, the Wilmerding fire marshal said. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family impacted will be receiving aid from the Red Cross.Cleanup will continue at the scene for several more hours, according to officials.Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WILMERDING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Report: 1 injured in Churchill crash

A rollover crash Monday off the Parkway East in Churchill left one person hospitalized, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway, according to Allegheny County 911. Additional details were not available from Churchill...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in explosion at former YWCA building in McKeesport

Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to an explosion that injured at least two people at the former YWCA building in downtown McKeesport. The two people were taken to hospitals by ambulance after sustaining injuries related to the explosion, according to state emergency alerts. The incident at 410 9th St. was...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carjacking reported in Pittsburgh’s West End

Pittsburgh police said they responded early Tuesday to a reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue in the city’s West End. Zone 6 police officers said they spoke with a male victim who told them he was a ride-hail driver and was called to pick up passengers at an address on Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
MCKEESPORT, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: 25-Year-Old Man Killed In Burke County Collision

MORGANTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Burke County Sunday evening. On Sunday, July 31st around 6:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on NC Highway 181 near Frank Whisnant Road. Troopers say a 1995 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
butlerradio.com

Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event

Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting arrested after crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman wanted on attempted homicide charges was arrested after a crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge Monday morning. State police said 33-year-old Ronika Carter first gave troopers a fake name when she was involved in a crash around 12:30 a.m., but they were able to identify her and learned she had several warrants out for her arrest. According to court paperwork, Carter shot a man on Second Avenue in Hazelwood on June 11, 2021. Police said Carter could be seen on surveillance footage struggling with the man before shooting him. The criminal complaint said the victim returned gunfire, hitting Carter.Carter was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges. When she was arrested after the crash, police said they found a gun, which she isn't allowed to own, in her car. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

