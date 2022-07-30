Motorist killed in Pittsburgh crash has been identified

triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
WKRC
Garbage truck driver dead after crashing into multiple houses
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN Newsource/KDKA/WKRC) - A garbage truck driver has died after his truck crashed in a neighborhood near Pittsburgh early Tuesday. The crash was reported just before 4:00 a.m. Allegheny County Police said the 47-year-old driver was navigating a turn when the truck tipped over, landed on its side,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fort Duquesne Bridge crash leads police to woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting
A crash early Monday on Pittsburgh’s Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a shootout in Hazelwood last year, court records show. Ronika Carter, 33, is accused of giving state troopers a fake name following the crash around 12:30 a.m. Police...
Garbage truck driver dies after vehicle crashes into Wilmerding homes and tips onto side
WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- The driver of a garbage truck died after his vehicle crashed into two homes early Tuesday morning in Wilmerding and tipped over, causing a big mess.The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. along Patton Street.The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes, Allegheny County police said. The truck landed on its side.Just before 6:30 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.One of the homes was vacant, but there were people in the other house at the time of the accident. But no injuries were reported.Two children were reportedly sleeping upstairs when the crash happened, the Wilmerding fire marshal said. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family impacted will be receiving aid from the Red Cross.Cleanup will continue at the scene for several more hours, according to officials.Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Driver killed when garbage truck overturns, crashes into several homes in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — The driver of a garbage truck is dead after crashing into several homes in Allegheny County early Tuesday, the Wilmerding fire marshal confirmed to Channel 11. The crash happened in the 300 block of Patton Street in Wilmerding around 4:00 a.m. Allegheny County police said first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Report: 1 injured in Churchill crash
A rollover crash Monday off the Parkway East in Churchill left one person hospitalized, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway, according to Allegheny County 911. Additional details were not available from Churchill...
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 injured in explosion at former YWCA building in McKeesport
Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to an explosion that injured at least two people at the former YWCA building in downtown McKeesport. The two people were taken to hospitals by ambulance after sustaining injuries related to the explosion, according to state emergency alerts. The incident at 410 9th St. was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Carjacking reported in Pittsburgh’s West End
Pittsburgh police said they responded early Tuesday to a reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue in the city’s West End. Zone 6 police officers said they spoke with a male victim who told them he was a ride-hail driver and was called to pick up passengers at an address on Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allegheny County police arrest 2 suspects following Fox Chapel burglary
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police have made two arrests after a burglary in Fox Chapel. According to a release from investigators, 27-year-old Robert Gizler and 27-year-old Zachary Zeise were responsible for a burglary on Woodbrook Drive on July 22. The two men allegedly pawned several of the...
beavercountyradio.com
Police Arrest Woman Wanted For Criminal Homicide After One Vehicle Wreck on Fort Duquesne Bridge
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police in Pittsburgh are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge at 12:30 AM Monday morning. When Troopers arrived and investigated the female driver provided Troopers with a false name and...
Woman wanted for attempted homicide arrested after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH — An overnight crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman whom they had been looking for more than a year. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the lower deck of the bridge near the bend coming from Route 65. According to state...
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports
A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
Harrison City community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Penn Township — Harrison City community is rallying around a local family after a horrible medical call over the weekend left a 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Little Liam had to be flown to Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers: 25-Year-Old Man Killed In Burke County Collision
MORGANTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Burke County Sunday evening. On Sunday, July 31st around 6:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on NC Highway 181 near Frank Whisnant Road. Troopers say a 1995 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south...
butlerradio.com
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
Woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting arrested after crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman wanted on attempted homicide charges was arrested after a crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge Monday morning. State police said 33-year-old Ronika Carter first gave troopers a fake name when she was involved in a crash around 12:30 a.m., but they were able to identify her and learned she had several warrants out for her arrest. According to court paperwork, Carter shot a man on Second Avenue in Hazelwood on June 11, 2021. Police said Carter could be seen on surveillance footage struggling with the man before shooting him. The criminal complaint said the victim returned gunfire, hitting Carter.Carter was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges. When she was arrested after the crash, police said they found a gun, which she isn't allowed to own, in her car.
Comments / 0