Public Health

State Disaster Emergency declared in New York

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
www.whec.com

Guest
3d ago

What a bunch of BS. Now everything is an emergency to the Democrats so they can get people used to doing what they want and you're not allowed to question it. New York needs a fix for this nonsense! Like, Lee Zeldin for Governor!!

121
TheConstitutionalist
3d ago

More lies & effort to manipulate! We will replace you! We the people are ready to take back our nation. We are made of hard stock. We will not comply. We are ready now to sacrifice everything to regain our right to live with freedom. We cannot be pushed & bullied anymore. Our great country has suffered enough. We will not comply. Our businesses have suffered enough. Our children have suffered ENOUGH tyranny. Now we stand for our values & for the people who lost their lives fighting for our freedom to survive since the start of this great country. We the people will never comply with tyranny. We the people form a more perfect union. We will never let go of freedom without a fight. We are Americans, always. God bless America.🦅 God bless us all as we take back our country 🇺🇸

103
Dawid Kurpiewski
3d ago

Well they want to take away Gun rights now they want disaster emergency powers, red flag laws, Fema camps Mail in Voting. Forced Jabs. Wake up people Vote these people out. And Unfortunately Bound by the Constitution if they keep stealing elections we may have the duty to force them out

66
