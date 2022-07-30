Effective: 2022-07-30 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Inyo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM PDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN INYO COUNTY At 829 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Olancha, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, trees, and power lines. Blowing dust may reduce visibilities on area roadways including Highway 395. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Inyo County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO