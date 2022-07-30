Gov. Hochul declares State Disaster Emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

www.wgrz.com
New York Health Department provides update on polio
NEW YORK — Following the identification of a polio case in New York State last month, the state department of health provided an update on Monday for New Yorkers. One case was identified in a Rockland County resident, which has launched a wastewater surveillance effort to check for signs of the virus.
Top NY judge says she'll comply with vaccine mandate
ALBANY, N.Y. — A judge on New York's highest court has reversed her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine months after not complying with a vaccination mandate. Judge Jenny Rivera, one of seven jurists on the state's Court of Appeals, said this week that she is now ready to receive the recently authorized Novavax vaccine once it's publicly available.
Hochul announces funding for affordable housing across NY, including $31M for WNY project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded to finance affordable, sustainable and supportive housing across the state. This amount includes $31 million for a project here in Western New York. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed...
Drought concerns intensify across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ongoing drought conditions across the country are affecting farms of all kinds - from rural to urban to homegrown. Just last week, Governor Kathy Hochul put 21 New York counties, including several here in Western New York, under a drought watch. While this region has...
US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court ruled Friday against a group of New York parents who sued after the state made it more difficult for children to get a medical exemption from school immunization requirements, which were tightened after a major measles outbreak in 2019. The 2nd U.S....
Bill passed by the state legislature looks to close condo "loophole," what's next?
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The days of an unofficial property tax discount for certain new build condos could be numbered as Governor Hochul weighs signing legislation that would stop some full-size homes from qualifying. This aspect of property law has been utilized by builders and homeowners for years because...
Amid a summer of more cyclists and fatal crashes, advocates push for better bike infrastructure
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You probably bought something during the pandemic. It was going to be the "thing" you did. For many, it was a new bicycle. The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council reported that cycling saw a 3,000% increase, in Western New York, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the year prior.
Local reaction to Senate's failure to pass veterans toxic exposure bill
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Difficult news coming out of Washington Thursday for veterans, particularly those who worked in burn pits. The senate was expected to pass the veterans toxic exposure bill. You may remember it was brought to national attention by comedian Jon Stewart. The bill makes it easier for...
New York Attorney General sues CVS
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing CVS Health Corporation. Her office says CVS violated antitrust laws and hurt hospitals and clinics by requiring them to use a CVS owned company to process federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at their pharmacies. That allegedly benefited CVS...
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
Flags in NY at half-staff to honor Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty
ALBANY, N.Y. — Flags at state buildings across New York will be lowered to half-staff over the next two days to honor a Rochester Police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Anthony Mazurkiewicz was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng on July 21 when...
AAA: Gas prices continue to go down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are continuing to see some relief at the pump as gas prices fall across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents from last week to $4.21. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.17.
Sinkhole closes portion of Madison Avenue in Town of Evans
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A sinkhole has closed a roadway in the Town of Evans. On Thursday evening, the Town of Evans Disaster Management posted on Facebook stating the sinkhole is located on Madison Avenue between Ivanhoe Street and Harrison Street.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
Tornado destroys barn in Town of Java
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — An EF2 tornado touched down in Java around 10:40 on Thursday morning near Chaffee and East Arcade roads. Officials say 115 mile per hour winds ripped a barn from its foundation and moved it about 25 feet. Its debris were spread across the intersection. No...
'Wing King' celebrates National Chicken Wing Day by eating 58 wings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a very important day on Friday in Western New York, it was National Chicken Wing Day. A day that would not be around had it not been for us 58 years ago. And to celebrate this wonderful day Drew Cerza, the "Wing King" himself...
Garden Walk Buffalo returns this weekend featuring over 300 gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Garden Walk Buffalo, America's largest garden tour, officially returns this weekend to Western New York. Participants will have the chance to check out over 300 gardens on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided tour is free to...
