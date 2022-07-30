ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Police investigate shooting, look for suspect

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are investigating a shooting and working to find the suspect.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Hawley Street Friday night.

They say a 36-year-old man was shot and treated for a nonlife-threatening injury.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, officers said they were using a K-9 to help track down the known suspect in the downtown area.

If you have any information on the shooting, call KDPS at (269) 337-8139.

