Kalamazoo Police investigate shooting, look for suspect

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are investigating a shooting and working to find the suspect.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Hawley Street Friday night.

They say a 36-year-old man was shot and treated for a nonlife-threatening injury.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, officers said they were using a K-9 to help track down the known suspect in the downtown area.

If you have any information on the shooting, call KDPS at (269) 337-8139.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube