String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO