String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site

www.fox19.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
WLWT 5
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WKRC
Family pleads for help after Amazon driver carjacked, run over
BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University. "It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human...
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway
DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
WKRC
Clermont County prosecutor determines fatal shooting of woman by police was 'necessary'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Prosecutor has cleared the officers who shot and killed a woman in Miami Township in May. Officers were called to Camile Weems' apartment on May 20 for a welfare check. When they arrived, they said Weems walked toward their vehicles while carrying...
Dayton commercial building catches fire
Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Officers' actions in deadly Clermont County shooting 'absolutely necessary to protect their lives'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No actions will be taken against the officers who shot and killed a woman who engaged in a shootout with the officers in May. It happened on May 20 when police were called to Berry Lane Apartments Friday after a caller asked police to do a welfare check on a woman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said. The man suffered second and third-degree burns on 20% of his body but he is...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of throwing bricks at someone from roof during fight
CINCINNATI — A man is accused of throwing bricks at someone from a roof during a fight. According to court documents, Eric Combs got into a verbal altercation Saturday that turned physical. Combs allegedly threw multiple bricks from a rooftop which hit the victim. Combs is facing a felonious...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the West End early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m. They found a man who...
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials consider zero tolerance policy for officers caught using racial slur
CINCINNATI — In the span of the past ten days, WLWT's investigative team has learned two Cincinnati police officers said the N-word while on duty. Those startling discoveries came on the heels of a federal lawsuit involving two more police officers, who admitted under oath they, too, used the same racial slur.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
WKRC
Federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud, other possible criminal acts by local mayor
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud and other potentially criminal acts by a local mayor. A Local 12 investigation shows Allstate Insurance Company is refusing to pay the claim the mayor of Lebanon made after his house burned down. The fire occurred nearly a year...
Comments / 3