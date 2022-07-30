ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans McCarthy, Scott boast of ‘red tsunami’ in 2022 midterms as GOP seeks comeback

By Makiya Seminera
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OucXY_0gyJjznG00

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy confidently told a room of South Carolina Republicans Friday night that if the GOP retakes the U.S. House, conservative voters should book a flight to Washington on Jan 3, 2023.

“I want you all there because I want you to see Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel,” said McCarthy, who is poised to become the next speaker in January should Republicans win back the majority and should enough of his colleagues back him.

McCarthy appears to be the likeliest next Republican speaker, but has drawn ire from some colleagues over his response to former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McCarthy headlined the South Carolina Republican Party’s 55th Silver Elephant Gala , an annual party fundraiser that featured remarks from Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and state Rep. Russell Fry, who ousted incumbent Rep. Tom Rice for the 7th District seat. Rice became a Trump target after he joined Democrats to impeach Trump after the riot.

McCarthy’s visit to the Palmetto States comes amid Republican efforts to regain the U.S. House, with the midterms nearly three months away. McCarthy and other Republican House members met earlier Friday with Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump administration advisor, to discuss plans for the midterms , CNN reported.

The plan, CNN reported, involved task forces McCarthy formed last summer to draft messaging for Republican candidates.

“You think it’s going to be easy, but majorities are not given, majorities are earned,” McCarthy said Friday night. “We’re not winning it to have a gavel. We’re winning it to change a country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDryc_0gyJjznG00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to the Silver Elephant Gala at the Columbia Convention Center on Friday, July 29, 2022. Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

Drawing parallels between his keynote speech and Ronald Reagan, who was the the Silver Elephant dinner’s first keynote speaker as the then-governor of California, McCarthy assured the room he’s not like many Californians.

He’s never been a Democrat, he said.

McCarthy also criticized the Biden administration for its handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, and pushed for the importance of getting Republicans in office and retaking the House.

The goal of making gains in November was a common message at the Friday night event.

Ahead of the dinner, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott told reporters that Republicans feel “very good” ahead of the midterms, calling it a “red wave” and then said it “might be a red tsunami.”

“The reason why there’s such a possibility of a tsunami is because the economic indicators that most of us look at, putting gas in our cars, that level of inflation and the strength of the economy have all gotten worse under the Biden administration,” Scott said. “That gives us a whole lot of opportunities to tell our story of what the economy looked like when we were in charge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsAeC_0gyJjznG00
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott speaks to the Silver Elephant Gala at the Columbia Convention Center on Friday, July 29, 2022. Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

Later, he addressed the crowd, pointing to inflation, the southern U.S. border and pulling troops from Afghanistan as faults in the Biden administration. A Republican majority in the House is the solution to these issues, Scott said.

“The day is coming in November of this year where we will have a Republican speaker of the House,” Scott said.

Scott has fueled speculation of a 2024 presidential run as he stumps across the country, including in early-voting states, for Republican candidates. He also recently released a new memoir , called “America, A Redemption Story.”

Scott visited Iowa, an early-voting state in the presidential nomination process, last month. He told reporters he might go to Iowa again in late August, but said he also is visiting Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin.

Scott has said his 2022 Senate run will be his last. He faces state Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, in November.

Also expressing support for McCarthy to be the next speaker, Graham on Friday highlighted Republican victories, including the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — who he said were confirmed by the “hand of God.”

“Let’s make sure Tim Scott and Henry McMaster and everybody on the ticket wins by the largest margin in the history of South Carolina,” Graham said.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Sen Lindsey Graham#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#The U S House#Capitol#Democrats#Cnn
Business Insider

Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
415
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy