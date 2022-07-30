Bodycam footage shows scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Highland County

www.fox19.com
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Fox 19
Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township officers were justified in the May shooting that killed a 47-year-old woman who was pointing a gun at them, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On May 20, Camille Weems, 47, of Milford, allegedly began to fire gunshots into the air...
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway
DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
WKRC
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
Fox 19
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the West End early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m. They found a man who...
Ohio teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol's Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Jackson County.
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Jackson County man dead after being ejected from Jeep
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road […]
WSAZ
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on SR327 in Jackson County. The crash happened when a black Jeep Wrangler driven by Rogan Vickers, 19 of Wellston,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
