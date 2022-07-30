ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmo, MT

A new fire near Elmo is sending up a large plume of smoke

By Montana Public Radio
mtpr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mtpr.org

Comments / 2

Related
mtpr.org

Evacuations are in effect due to the Elmo Fire

New evacuations orders were issued Monday afternoon for The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake, which had grown to nearly 13,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of firefighters' most recent update Monday morning. Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices. Updated at 3:15 p.m., August 02,...
DAYTON, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake

The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
mtpr.org

Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens

The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake quickly grew to over 12,000 acres over the weekend and is 0 percent contained, as of Monday morning. The blaze spurred the evacuation of over three dozen homes and could threaten more. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Highway 93. Evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.
ELMO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmo, MT
City
Polson, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth Tuesday

Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
ELMO, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumes#Flathead Lake#West Side
montanarightnow.com

UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Elmo 2 fire, 7k acres burned

Fast action Friday night kept a wildfire from reaching the west shore of Flathead Lake, but conditions remain tense through the hot weekend. About 7,000 acres of grassland and forest burned by Saturday afternoon in the Elmo 2 fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared to have combined with a much smaller Eagle Mountain fire as they burned through forest between Lake Mary Ronan and the Hog Heaven Range of hills northwest of Big Arm Bay.
ELMO, MT
mtpr.org

Voices from Dayton as the Elmo Fire nears

In the small town of Dayton along the western shore of Flathead Lake nearby residents ordered to evacuate from the Elmo Fire gathered along the town’s gravel roads Monday evening planning what to do next. Gusting winds and temperatures close to 100 degrees fanned the fire to more than...
DAYTON, MT
mtpr.org

Evacuations in Elmo as wildfire burns west of Flathead Lake

A wildfire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake led to evacuation orders and warnings in the Elmo area Friday night. The fire had grown to an estimated 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire Spokesperson C.T. Camel. On Saturday afternoon,...
ELMO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBCMontana

Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
KALISPELL, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Semi tipped on its side near Elmo

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
ELMO, MT
nomadlawyer.org

Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana

Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy