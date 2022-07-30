A new fire near Elmo is sending up a large plume of smoke

www.mtpr.org
Related
Elmo Fire grows to over 16,226 acres; evacuations in place
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
mtpr.org
Evacuations are in effect due to the Elmo Fire
New evacuations orders were issued Monday afternoon for The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake, which had grown to nearly 13,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of firefighters' most recent update Monday morning. Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices. Updated at 3:15 p.m., August 02,...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
mtpr.org
Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens
The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake quickly grew to over 12,000 acres over the weekend and is 0 percent contained, as of Monday morning. The blaze spurred the evacuation of over three dozen homes and could threaten more. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Highway 93. Evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Official confirms multiple structures lost to Elmo Fire
Officials have confirmed with MTN News that several structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which has grown to 16,226 acres.
Flathead Beacon
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
Flathead Beacon
Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth Tuesday
Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
Elmo Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres; public meeting set
The Monday morning update from what is now being called the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 12,975 acres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Elmo 2 fire, 7k acres burned
Fast action Friday night kept a wildfire from reaching the west shore of Flathead Lake, but conditions remain tense through the hot weekend. About 7,000 acres of grassland and forest burned by Saturday afternoon in the Elmo 2 fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared to have combined with a much smaller Eagle Mountain fire as they burned through forest between Lake Mary Ronan and the Hog Heaven Range of hills northwest of Big Arm Bay.
mtpr.org
Voices from Dayton as the Elmo Fire nears
In the small town of Dayton along the western shore of Flathead Lake nearby residents ordered to evacuate from the Elmo Fire gathered along the town’s gravel roads Monday evening planning what to do next. Gusting winds and temperatures close to 100 degrees fanned the fire to more than...
mtpr.org
Evacuations in Elmo as wildfire burns west of Flathead Lake
A wildfire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake led to evacuation orders and warnings in the Elmo area Friday night. The fire had grown to an estimated 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire Spokesperson C.T. Camel. On Saturday afternoon,...
Big Arm State Park reopening Sunday
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that Big Arm State Park is reopening on Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elmo 2 Fire prompts closure of state parks
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been closed due to danger from the Elmo 2 Fire.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
The Elmo 2 Fire caused evacuations for many residents
It was an all-out aerial attack as firefighters work to contain the human-caused Elmo 2 Fire on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
NBCMontana
Semi tipped on its side near Elmo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Comments / 2