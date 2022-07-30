Report: Mariners to Acquire Pitcher Luis Castillo From Reds

www.kansas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBI power Orioles past Rangers 8-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo's first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to...
Angels sellers again at trade deadline despite star power
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday’s trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of the top players in the game in AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are hurtling toward their seventh straight losing season. “I still think there’s talent here. We have to find a way to stay healthy,” Minsasian said. “We’ve got to find more depth. I’ve got to build a better roster and that’s something that we’re going to attack this offseason.” The Halos went into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics a season-high 16 games under .500 at 43-59. They are in fourth place in the AL West after being tied for the lead with Houston in the middle of May.
Legendary MLB Dodgers broadcaster Scully dead at 94
Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at age 94, the club announced. Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.
Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully
The Rangers manager, a Southern California native and former Dodgers coach, talked about his connection to the late broadcaster on Tuesday.
Comments / 0