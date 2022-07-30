Albany Basketball Showcase returns to Arbor Hill Sports Complex

wnyt.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany community leader honored at annual basketball tournament in Washington Park
The second annual Big G Classic tipped off this weekend in Washington Park to honor the life and legacy of late community resident Gerald Campbell Sr. The two-day basketball tournament garnered the attention of more than 2,000 participants and attendees of the Albany community. “The bigger idea outside of just...
WNYT
Schenectady CEO dies in Minnesota stock race
The CEO of a Schenectady business has died after crashing in a professional race in Minnesota. Moto-America and Brainerd International Raceway say Scott Briody died after crashing during a qualifying session on Friday. It was for the MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Race. Out of respect, all track activity was cancelled...
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
National Night Out events in the Capital Region
National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.
Smash Mouth set to perform in Schenectady
"All Star" band Smash Mouth is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady on September 24 at 7 p.m. The opening band is soon to be announced.
albany.com
It’s All About Summer Fun & Entertainment This Weekend in Albany and the Capital Region
July has been another eventful month in the Capital Region with festivals, fireworks, and other fun events, but we’ve now arrived at the final weekend. Celebrate the end of this spectacular summer month with live music, a free outdoor movie, and more. Rock Out All Weekend Long at Summer...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
newyorkupstate.com
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
WNYT
Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures
There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
iheart.com
Albany Police Investigating Shooting That Sent Woman to Hospital
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. A department spokesperson says the victim was struck by gunfire Sunday in the area of Lark Street and State Street. The woman went to Albany Med for to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to her arm. Anyone information on this case is asked to call police.
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
WNYT
DEC rescues two stranded fishers in Lake George
Rescuers from the Department of Environmental Conservation were busy Sunday evening. A large wave pushed a fishing boat out into rocks over the weekend, leaving the boat stranded. Rescuers with the Lake George Park Commission along with rangers from the DEC helped the two people in the stranded boat to...
WRGB
One dead, five others injured in overnight Albany shootings
Albany, NY — One person is dead and 5 others injured after two shooting incidents Tuesday morning in Albany. Both shootings took place in the early morning hours on Central Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street for...
Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School
Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
WNYT
Police: Watervliet basketball court paint wasn’t vandalism
WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was found with paint all over it on Monday morning. While vandals were initially suspected, police say that’s not the case. Watervliet police now say the paint spill was unintentional, after kids stepped in the...
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
