71-year-old woman charged for driving while intoxicated after Friday night wreck leaves two Port Arthur Police officers injured

Jefferson County grand jury indicts woman on charge of abandoning a child
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted LaShonda Elam, 36, of Beaumont, on the charge of abandoning a child August 3, 2022. If convicted, Elam could face up to two years in state jail. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Beaumont PD responded to a call of a...
Stolen skid steer from Jefferson County located in Orange County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
Lumberton man crashes car after falling asleep while driving Thursday morning
The crash happened on Main Street and Pine Burr. His vehicle left the road, rolled into a ditch and hit a utility pole.
Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Arthur woman may soon face trial for her alleged involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a man. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Lace Skyler Christian. Christian is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado in May 2022.
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24
The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
'This one was different' | Port Arthur woman warns of scam after being told to pay $1,500 to avoid arrest for missing jury duty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new scam is on the horizon, and Port Arthur Police are warning Southeast Texans to be careful of ‘so-called’ official calls asking for money. This week, Cheryl Underhill got a call saying she had two warrants out for her arrest, because she didn't show up for jury duty.
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing found safe in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for an elderly woman reported missing after she was located Thursday morning and reported safe in Beaumont. The alert was issued for 84-year-old Barbara Martin. She was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday in...
Area man jailed for intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
Victim of fatal motorcycle wreck this weekend was Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash overnight Friday. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
PA city worker killed in crash: "He was an employee with a kind spirit"
PORT ARTHUR — The City of Port Arthur is remembering an employee killed when a man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter crashed into his motorcycle. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11: 40 p.m. Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported...
Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces raid, plan to close local game room “indefinitely”
VIDOR — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check Wednesday at the Double Diamond Game Room. Once inside the location at 5320 N. Main in Vidor, law enforcement officials said they noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations Ordinance, as well as violating state law.
Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Beaumont man rejects plea deal, will stand trial for 2020 fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has rejected a plea deal and will stand trial for the shooting death of a 32-year-old Beaumont man nearly two years ago. Markeith Rashaad Morgan, 34, could face from five to 99 years in prison if found guilty of fatally shooting Antonio Wilson, 32, on August 6, 2020.
