Little Rock, AR

Fearless 40: Baptist Prep Eagles

By Wess Moore
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

The Baptist Prep Eagles head into 2022 with some momentum.  The Eagles finished 5-5 in 2021.  It was their best season in a decade.

This season Baptist Prep moves down from 3A to 2A.  Head Coach Zach Welchman says his team is up for the challenge.

Baptist Prep opens the season at home against Yellville-Summit.

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

