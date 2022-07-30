Fearless 40: Baptist Prep Eagles

The Baptist Prep Eagles head into 2022 with some momentum. The Eagles finished 5-5 in 2021. It was their best season in a decade.

This season Baptist Prep moves down from 3A to 2A. Head Coach Zach Welchman says his team is up for the challenge.

Baptist Prep opens the season at home against Yellville-Summit.

