Dixie County fugitive captured in Ohio for child molestation charges

Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO