Dixie County fugitive captured in Ohio for child molestation charges

Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
WESH
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
WCJB
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
WCJB
Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 2:45 pm on Tuesday at 1024 NE 24th St. in Gainesville. A neighbor called 911 to report that a man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local trauma center. Gainesville Fire...
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from the city of Alachua is behind bars for beating a woman. Alachua police officers say James Garrison, 62, was arguing with a woman on Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene they found her with a cut lip and black eyes. The victim...
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
WCJB
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one adult and four children, including a seven-month-old baby, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash near mile marker 406 on I-75.
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
WCJB
Lake City police are investigating three incidents of gunfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Officers arrived at Cedar Park Apartments early Monday where there was reported gunfire. Officers say they found people fighting but no evidence of a shooting. There were also reports of shots fired called in at the Wayne Place Apartments. A search of the...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff Watson’s statement regarding delay of arrest reports over the weekend
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded today to our article over the weekend concerning the delayed release to the media of arrest reports from the jail. Captain Kaley Behl sent us the following statement:. “Last week, an arrest mittimus was released prior to redaction...
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
wvlt.tv
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
cw34.com
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
126 lbs of cocaine washed up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents
Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
