Neighbors head to the courts to stop the proposed Ocala Jockey Club development

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Wealthy Florida Residents Up in Arms After Wild Hogs Take Over Their Town
Feral hogs have taken over the wealthy town of Sun City Center, Florida and claimed the yards, garbage and greenery as their own. Not surprisingly, residents are fed up with sharing their properties with the destructive animals. It’s unclear just how long the hogs have occupied the Florida neighborhood, but...
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The expert cat killer … The man, Sheriff Grady Judd
Instead of fixing the issue with a 100% viable option that saves taxpayers money and time. The policy is to kill them all. And put the bodies in the Polk county dump. Polk County continues to rank #1 in Florida for shelter animals killed. The euthanasia rate for dogs was...
13-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights Off Alligator Attack Near Boat Dock
A 13-year-old girl survived an attack from an alligator on Sunday, July 24 in Hardee County, Florida. Briann Morr was swimming at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs when she heard something enter the water. She shared her story with NBC-2 out of Fort Myers. “I turn around because...
‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water
A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Lighthouse Point Police Department, the rescue happened around 10 p.m. July 3. The release says officer Bob...
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
Florida Inflation Relief Checks: Who's Eligible and When Checks Will Go Out
Florida will send a one-time $450 payment to tens of thousands of families in the coming days, the result of a state program intended to help families struggling with inflation -- especially those who foster and adopt children. Notifications about the payout went out to close to 60,000 families this...
Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap
MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From
Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
Following DeSantis, Democrat Charlie Crist makes his own school board race endorsements
Charlie Crist has seven school board candidates across Florida he’d like you to consider supporting. The U.S. representative and former state education commissioner, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, announced his endorsements less than a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis released a second round of board hopefuls that he’s backing.
What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?
Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
Florida Cities that are Still Relatively Affordable Places to Live
Inflation and supply chain issues have meant that living expenses have been rising throughout the United States. This is especially true in Florida, where housing cost increases have outpaced the nation, causing CBS to recently name Florida the least affordable place in America.
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
Alligator seen with knife stuck between its eyes is euthanized, Florida officials say
A trapper captured the gator in a small Volusia County pond.
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
