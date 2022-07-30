Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff named one of the victims of a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a gentlemen’s club near Elm Creek. Captain Bob Anderson said the incident resulted in several physical assaults by multiple individuals in the parking lot of Paradise City. The shooting victim was Richard Rios, 29, Houston, TX. Rios received a gunshot wound to the lower torso. It has not known at this time if shooting was accidental or intentional. On Sunday the sheriff’s office said Rios had been taken to Lexington Regional hospital for treatment.

ELM CREEK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO