Chatham Co. commission to add TSPLOST to the ballot in November

www.wtoc.com
Related
wtoc.com
Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther discusses priorities and plans for his term
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the interim Chief’s first week on the job, while the city manager gets the search for a permanent chief underway. The Interim Chief expressed his gratitude for being placed in the role, and laid out his priorities and plans for the coming weeks and months however long the search takes.
wtoc.com
Revenue from mega site will help fix roads and improve area schools, Bryan Co. leaders say
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders from the four counties that will see the most impact from the electric vehicle plant have come up with an agreement on how they’ll split the money that the site brings in. And we’ve learned that Bryan County will get a large amount of that money.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
wtoc.com
Statesboro city council approves new zoning for townhomes
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New zoning rules in Statesboro could open the door to a new type of development in the housing market. This type of development could soon be a trend in Statesboro. That’s why city leaders say they needed to set some rules so these grow the right way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
wtoc.com
Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
wtoc.com
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
wtoc.com
New program in Hilton Head making homes safer during hurricanes received $400,000 of ARPA funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has started a new program that will help people make their homes safer during hurricanes. The town is prioritizing households who need help the most. To get it done, they have $400,000 of ARPA funding and applications are now open. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
wtoc.com
Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. students excited about first day of school traditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy morning in Richmond Hill and across Bryan County as more than 10,000 students walked back into the classroom Tuesday and it wasn’t just the students who were excited to be back. Parents lined the driveway of Richmond Hill High School along a sea...
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
‘Slow it down’: School zone speed cameras back in session
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department gave more than 24,000 fines in school zones with speed cameras last school year. They’ll start writing tickets again for those going more than 11 miles over the speed limit starting Tuesday. “Be a responsible driver. Be a good citizen....
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
wtoc.com
Parents, students excited for first day back in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year starts in Bulloch County, one subtle difference that maters to plenty of parents is happening at the first door. The parking lot of Mattie Lively Elementary saw parents bringing youngsters to school for the first day. Many were as excited as the students.
wtoc.com
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. officials encourage vaccines as kids return to school
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With more than 10,000 students expected to enter the classroom tomorrow, Bryan County officials are urging parents to get their child vaccinated. The department recently made Covid vaccines available for anyone aged six months and up. Bryan County Health officials say that they’re vaccinating roughly more than half a dozen children aged six months to five years old a week.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS students participate in bus route ride-along
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students are in the process of packing up their supplies for the new year and setting their alarms. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will welcome them back tomorrow. And for many, getting there will be as simple as hopping on one of those iconic...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS teaming up with Triple-A for ‘School’s Open Drive Carefully’ campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham Schools are asking you to please drive carefully now that school is back in session. The school system is partnering with Triple-A again this year for the ‘School’s Open - Drive Carefully’ campaign. They want to remind you it is the law...
Comments / 0