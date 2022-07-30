Emergency responders receive helping hand

www.ksnblocal4.com
KSNB Local4
Hastings community comes together in ‘National Night Out’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thousands of communities across the United States joined forces Tuesday in “National Night Out.” The event is held each year in an effort to help reduce crime and prevent drug use. The Hastings community joined in on the movement, marking the 39th annual Night...
KSNB Local4
Hastings businesses frustrated with Highway 6 construction
KSNB Local4
Health care workers honored with discount at Barn Festival shops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health care workers are being recognized at the Barn Festival this week for all of their hard work and service to their communities. They were able to receive 15% off their purchase on Monday inside the shops on the Barn Festival grounds. But the discount doesn’t end there — it’s returning again Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and “The Big Pig” food truck will be on site serving up dinner.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters campaign encourages pet adoptions
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - KSNB Local4 is teaming up with animal shelters in Nebraska to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2022 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. The Central Nebraska Humane Society, Heartland Pet Connection, McCook Humane Society and Capital Humane...
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
KSNB Local4
Drug Enforcement Administration urges parents to speak with their children about dangers of drug use
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As school quickly approaches, the Drug Enforcement Administration is pushing parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of drug use. Justin King, Special agent in Charge of the DEA Omaha Division, said that they’ve seen entities target younger and younger children...
KSNB Local4
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation’s fall cycle begins
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Recently, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation awarded 13 different nonprofits a total of $73,455 for their spring cycle. Now, the fall cycle is open Aug. 1 through Oct. 1 and nonprofits in the greater Grand Island area are encouraged to apply. Megan Vaughn, GGICF’s...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man owes over $500,000 in sheep breeding scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Ravenna man owes over half a million dollars to a bank after pleading guilty to lying about the number of sheep in his breeding operation, according to the Department of Justice. At one point, the man told the bank that he had up to...
KSNB Local4
Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. The changes to the former Kaufman Plaza will to include a more permanent stage for the the summer concert series and green space with low-maintenance landscaping. The...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High receives national recognition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High School held its State of Academic Meeting on Monday. The school’s Freshman Exploration and Technical Sciences program received the National Career Academy Coalition’s Model Status Award as one of the nation’s top high school programs. “With gaining national...
KSNB Local4
Ravenna man sentenced for bank fraud in sheep breeding operation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal judge has sentenced a Ravenna man for bank fraud in a sheep breeding operation. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Brooks Duester, 44, to five years of federal probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement, to be served within one year. In addition, the...
foxnebraska.com
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
KSNB Local4
Three injured in shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff named one of the victims of a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a gentlemen’s club near Elm Creek. Captain Bob Anderson said the incident resulted in several physical assaults by multiple individuals in the parking lot of Paradise City. The shooting victim was Richard Rios, 29, Houston, TX. Rios received a gunshot wound to the lower torso. It has not known at this time if shooting was accidental or intentional. On Sunday the sheriff’s office said Rios had been taken to Lexington Regional hospital for treatment.
KSNB Local4
Three injured in I-80 crash Monday near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A multi-vehicle car crash near a construction zone on Interstate 80 injured three people and closed the east-bound lanes for awhile Monday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around 1 p.m. Monday two miles east of the Aurora exit. Traffic had slowed near a construction zone when a pickup entered the area and struck multiple vehicles. Four vehicles were involved, including three passenger vehicles and a tow-truck hauling a trailer.
KSNB Local4
Adams County Jail running on schedule
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
KSNB Local4
Laser assault case going to trial court in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assaulting a police officer. The suspect’s weapon was a powerful laser pointer. A hearing is scheduled next month for Lakota Hawkes, 20. He was arrested June 4 after an officer reported that Hawkes twice pointed a laser at him impairing his vision. Police said the officer experienced spots in his vision, eye pain and a headache. It’s not clear if the laser caused further damage.
KSNB Local4
Adams County Jail project moving along as scheduled
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nearly four months ago, construction crews and county officials broke ground for the new Adams County Jail. Since then, quite a bit of progress has been made. The jail is under construction on West M Street off of Highway 281. So far, the underground utilities, footings...
