Lancaster man charged with aggravated harassment, drug possession

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster city man convicted of aggravated assault was sentenced to 6 ½ to 15 years in prison on July 26, 2022, in the Lancaster County Courthouse. Nathaniel H. Fields IV, 35 of the 400 block of South Prince Street, was found guilty by a jury of causing a severe wrist injury to a victim after punching him multiple times following a fender bender on the corner of E. Liberty and N. Plum streets in March 2021. The jury returned the guilty verdict on May 11, 2022.

