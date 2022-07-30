Lancaster man charged with aggravated harassment, drug possession

www.abc27.com
Gunner1226
3d ago
send him back where he came from. don't let anyone in from other countries we have enough criminals that are out of control
Argument led to central Pa. father DUI driving SUV into daughter: police
A York County man was intoxicated on several substances when he drove his Toyota 4-Runner into his daughter in May, according to police. After a preliminary hearing last week, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, however simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or serious injury and DUI-related charges remain against Robert Dean Troxel Jr., according to online court dockets.
Lancaster Man Gets up to 15 Years for Punching Victim Following Fender Bender
LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster city man convicted of aggravated assault was sentenced to 6 ½ to 15 years in prison on July 26, 2022, in the Lancaster County Courthouse. Nathaniel H. Fields IV, 35 of the 400 block of South Prince Street, was found guilty by a jury of causing a severe wrist injury to a victim after punching him multiple times following a fender bender on the corner of E. Liberty and N. Plum streets in March 2021. The jury returned the guilty verdict on May 11, 2022.
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
Man Still Wanted After Lancaster County Drug Bust; Task Force Confiscates Drugs, Firearms, and $86,000
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered and confiscated multiple drugs, firearms, and over $86,000 from a Lancaster city home as a result of an investigation that began on June 2, 2022. Christopher Alvelo, age 30, of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania...
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
DA silent on why investigation of 2nd fatal PSP shooting is apparently stalled
Nearly nine months after the death of Andrew “Andy” Dzwonchyk, an investigation by Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf into possible criminal charges for the Pennsylvania state trooper who fatally shot him appears to be stalled. Apparent slow play of Dzwonchyk investigation by DA leaves case in...
Northumberland Co. Court, Brandon Brown Resentenced, 50-Years
SUNBURY – A now 36-year-old man who raped and murdered a little girl in 2001 has been re-sentenced in Northumberland County Court. After a state Supreme Court ruling that gives teenagers sent to prison for life the chance at a new sentence, Brandon Brown was given a new term: 50 years to life with credit for the 20 years already served.
Three Shootings, Two Murders Within 24 Hours In Reading: PD
Two men were killed and one was wounded in separate shootings that happened within 24 hours in Reading, authorities said. The first shooting broke out on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street, where responding officers found Edwin Rivera-Valentín around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
Man stabbed in Lancaster
Lancaster City Police were called to a stabbing around 6:30 Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the stabbing was in the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue. According to police, the victim is an adult male. They say he was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. An investigation into...
Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids
Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County
DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. The impact pinned a loan officer under her desk, and the driver was trapped in...
Bicyclist suffers ‘possible life-threatening injuries’ in Dauphin County crash: police
A bicyclist is being treated after crashing with a Ford Ranger and suffering “possible life-threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, according to state police. The two vehicles were in the 2100 block of Vine Street, Londonderry Township, around 11:12 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said. The Ranger was...
Bear Man Arrested, Police Recover Loaded Handgun, Cocaine
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of North Washington Street when they made contact with 22-year-old Jerome Ames of Bear. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun, that was reported stolen, and 3.5 grams of cocaine. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
