ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson hosting monthly Food Truck Family Friday event

By Mary Calkins
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QITbm_0gyJgorm00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson hosted Food Truck Family Friday at his campaign headquarters in Hephzibah.

“Since the campaign, we’ve done these on a weekly basis. Now that we’re elected, we want to continue them on a monthly basis. Just engage the people that perhaps did not support me, do not know much about who I am and what my platform is. I want to invite them to come out and learn more about me, learn about what our visions are for not only South Augusta, but for the city,” Johnson said.

Johnson says it’s important to him that the event happens in South Augusta.

“One of the number one complaints I heard among the citizens that live in South Augusta was that there’s not a lot of food choices and food options, there’s not a lot of community engagement,” Johnson said.

“This is great. Giving back and seeing there’s more stuff for our neighborhood, so this is great,” South Augusta resident Ellen Jones said.

The event features a DJ, a bouncy house, and food trucks. Trenell Owens, who owns Flavors of Philly, says the event is a great way to get exposure for his business.

“I got a phone call from someone at the rec center asking me would I want to join this event, and I said yeah I’ll join the event because I was looking for something to be able to showcase my truck. It’s been pretty hard to showcase the truck around this area,” Owens said.

Food Truck Family Friday will happen the third Friday of every month. The location will be different each time, but it will always be in South Augusta.

“I’ve just been a supporter, seeing someone that wants to have their campaign stationed here in Hephzibah. So this was great,” Jones said.

“Community engagement, no more than fellowship. Come out, grab something to eat, sit around for a minute, say hello, learn more about me, maybe I get an opportunity to learn about you and what your ideas are about how we can move Augusta forward,” Johnson said.

The next one is happening August 19th. Johnson will take office in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6

CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Hephzibah, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Food Drink#Food Truck Family#Flavors Of Philly
WRDW-TV

Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Bell Auditorium renovation plans moving forward

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Coliseum Authority officials said changes to the Bell will include a new grand lobby on Seventh Street, with more concessions as well as men’s and women’s restrooms on both sides of the venue. The BMW Club will be expanded – giving people direct access to the bowl. ” It will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Nearly $570,000 bid made to build Columbia County Real Time Crime Center

UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to Columbia County officials, the Real Time Crime Center was approved unanimously by the Commission. EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A construction bid to build a state-of-the-art surveillance center for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is up for a vote at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. The […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfxg.com

Augusta Planning & Development approves rezoning petition for Regency Mall property

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A new chapter for the old Regency Mall is now a step closer. Monday, Augusta Planning and Development approved a petition for rezoning. In short, there won't be any construction at the site just yet. However, it does mean an ok for the planned unit development under several conditions. Most of them are for meeting various city standards. The plan also still needs complete feedback from a developmental regional impact, or DRI, survey. But, Augusta Economic Development Authority Chairman Steven Kendrick calls it progress.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Giving Your Best: Mike Patton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Michael Patton is known as “the glue” that holds together MCG’s Healthy Grandparent program. That program helps grandparents who, for a variety of circumstances, are raising their grandchildren, not only stay healthy but stay together. Mike’s compassion leads to advocacy for the grandparents, as well as the children who rely on them… […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot

A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
AIKEN, SC
newsdaytonabeach.com

County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'

The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WJBF

Regency Mall one step closer to revitalization

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Regency Mall may be one step closer to revitalization. Monday Augusta-Richmond County Planning Commission approved a petition for rezoning the property. The Regency Mall has been vacant for some time. Now the property owner, Cardinal Management Group, is ready to make changes. “Certainly the owner still wants to put forth […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy