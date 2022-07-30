Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

www.yaktrinews.com
More rain in flooded areas of Kentucky; death toll hits 30
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of storms hit flooded Appalachian mountain communities where more than 30 people were killed and search and rescue teams found more bodies on Monday. Keep scrolling for a collection of photos from the flooding in Kentucky. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for and...
August marks Washington Wine Month across the state
SPOKANE, Wash.— Washington Wine Month began on August 1, and there are multiple ways for you to celebrate it across the state, including right here in Spokane. The campaign, which is called WAugust, celebrates the quality and diversity of wines that are produced across the state. The Spokane Wine...
