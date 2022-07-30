Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.

wjla.com
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
WJLA
LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do in the DMV this weekend? Here's what is going on!. Margaret Cho -- DC Improv Comedy Club 1140 Connecticut Ave NW. Six The Musical -- National Theatre DC 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. "Unplugged" RnB & Jazz -- Union District Oyster Bar...
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — While there might have been just one lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, others benefitted from the drawing, and it is the public school systems across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday’s drawing. A portion of the profits from the […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
WJLA
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes 9 to 1 to advance renaming of Lee Highway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a motion nine to one Tuesday to advance the process of renaming Lee Highway. Supervisor Walter Alcorn proposed the motion and it was supported by Chairman Jeff McKay. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone member to oppose the motion.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
2-year-old girl from DC found dead in hotel room in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. and that the death was considered suspicious. A spokeswoman for VBPD said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly […]
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WJLA
Montgomery County to host hiring session Tuesday amid staff shortage, teacher transfers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Several hiring sessions are planned for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in the coming days after the district sent out a long list of involuntary teacher transfers amid the union stating the school system had violated its contract. MCPS teacher resignations and retirements are...
WJLA
Fairfax County's Patrol K9, Kona, turns 5!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Happy birthday to Kona from Fairfax County Police Department's Patrol K9!. Fairfax County police tweeted that Kona is turning five years old. Kona is the first female patrol dog to be a part of Fairfax County's Police Department (FCPD). She is a Belgian Malinois...
How a Maryland woman paid off $70,000 in debt and lost 50 pounds
Interest rate hikes are making it harder for consumers with credit card debt to pay off their balances, and with high inflation, many are racking up more debt.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
WJLA
Maryland joins nationwide taskforce to tackle foreign robocalls
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday that the state will join the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against companies responsible for foreign spam calls. “Robocalls are more than an annoyance, they are often schemes by fraudsters and scammers...
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 55 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July
( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
