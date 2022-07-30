ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

RiverDogs take control early, beat Wood Ducks 8-2

By Brandon Tester
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A five-run second inning, combined with strong outings on the mound from Ben Peoples and Alex Ayala Jr., propelled the Charleston RiverDogs to an 8-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday night.

Charleston’s second-inning surge was fueled by RBI singles from Nathan Perry, Jelfry Marte and Shane Sasaki, as well as a 2-RBI single from Daiwer Castellanos. Those five runs quickly gave the RiverDogs momentum after Marcus Smith’s sacrifice fly gave Down East a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Charleston’s Willy Vasquez added another run on a passed ball in the seventh inning, and Castellanos drove in two more with an eighth inning triple.

Down East’s Daniel Mateo had an RBI single in the ninth inning, but that wasn’t enough to fuel a comeback bid. The RiverDogs held the Wood Ducks to four hits.

Peoples (five innings) and Ayala Jr. (four innings) threw a combined 12 strikeouts while allowing two hits and one run apiece.

