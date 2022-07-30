ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

By Maury Glover
fox9.com
 4 days ago
www.fox9.com

fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend

(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Fringe Festival returns this week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Fringe Festival came back in a hybrid format last year. The festival is back in-person this year for the first time since 2019. It runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14 at different venues across...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails

(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair announces 2 more new food vendors

(FOX 9) - In addition to its already expansive list of new foods for its 2022 celebration, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced two new vendors. There are 38 official new foods and 10 new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Sept. 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Hunting licenses now available for Minnesota deer season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Licenses for this fall’s deer hunting season officially went on sale Monday. The release of licenses coincided with Monday’s release of this season’s hunting regulations. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that hunters check the regulations for their hunting area before buying...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Popular performing arts festival returns this week

The Minnesota Fringe Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019. It runs August 4th through the 14th at different venues across the Twin Cities. There will be more than 595 performances of 115 shows. They offer a little bit of everything from a popcorn musical about the Minnesota State Fair falling in to the hands of a greedy real estate mogul, to a ballet murder mystery centered around cupcake bakers. It’s the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
FOREST LAKE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota

Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs.  For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

