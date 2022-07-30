Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

www.fox9.com
Related
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Minnesota Fringe Festival returns this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Fringe Festival came back in a hybrid format last year. The festival is back in-person this year for the first time since 2019. It runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14 at different venues across...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
KAAL-TV
2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair announces 2 more new food vendors
(FOX 9) - In addition to its already expansive list of new foods for its 2022 celebration, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced two new vendors. There are 38 official new foods and 10 new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Sept. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
KEYC
Hunting licenses now available for Minnesota deer season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Licenses for this fall’s deer hunting season officially went on sale Monday. The release of licenses coincided with Monday’s release of this season’s hunting regulations. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that hunters check the regulations for their hunting area before buying...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
fox9.com
Popular performing arts festival returns this week
The Minnesota Fringe Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019. It runs August 4th through the 14th at different venues across the Twin Cities. There will be more than 595 performances of 115 shows. They offer a little bit of everything from a popcorn musical about the Minnesota State Fair falling in to the hands of a greedy real estate mogul, to a ballet murder mystery centered around cupcake bakers. It’s the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest.
voiceofalexandria.com
Dangerous temperatures and heat index values set for Minnesota Tuesday
(Chanhassen, MN)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. today (Tuesday) for all of the area. The National Weather Service says that heat index values up to around 105 degrees are expected. This is for all of of central, west central, south central, and southeast Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Comments / 2