Best Virginia's run in the TBT comes to an end

Dayton, OH - Best Virginia was knocked out of the quarterfinals of the TBT Friday night against the Red Scare 67-60.

The Red Scare grabbed an early 7-3 advantage before Best Virginia went on a 5-0 spurt capped off by an old fashioned three-point play by forward John Flowers. However, The Mountaineers went nearly five minutes without a bucket as the Red Scare built an eight-point cushion, 16-8, before Jermaine Haley ended the drought with a reverse layup.

Trey Landers extended the Red Scare lead with a tough layup in the paint to begin the second quarter, but Best Virginia constructed a 13-0 run to regain the lead 25-21. Then, the Mountaineers went into halftime on a three and a half minute scoring drought as the Red Scare produced the final six points of the half to hold a 27-25 edge at the break. 1

John Flowers captured the lead, 28-27, to begin the second half from the left side but Scoochie Smith answered on the ensuing possession and the Red Scare slowly built an eight-point advantage with three minutes left in the third quarter, but the Mountaineers would not fold, putting together an 8-0 run to tie the game at 49 to end the third.

Devin Ebanks gave the Mountaineers the lead to begin the third with a touch shot in the paint. Scoochie Smith hit a pair of threes while Jamel Morris split the threes with a turnaround jumper, nevertheless, Smith followed with a scoop and score to push the Red Scare lead to four with 4:40 remaining.

Consecutive drives by Morris tied the game at 57 but a pair of free throws put the Red Scare back on top by two and the ELAM ending was set at 67.

The Red Scare outscored Best Virginia 7-0 before Jaysean Paige hit a second chance three to get the Mountaineers within six but on the ensuing possession Ryan Mikesell drove the left side, got the foul and made the first free throw to end the game 67-60.

