Parents of NJ teen killed in fire blame landlord, drinking firefighters

DEPTFORD — A five-year-old boy who drowned in a backyard pool Monday evening is the latest drowning in New Jersey. The boy went into the pool on Hampshire Drive in Deptford without being noticed by adults present around 6 p.m., according to Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. Once they realized he was in the pool they got him out of the pool and tried to revive him.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO