Parents of NJ teen killed in fire blame landlord, drinking firefighters

wpgtalkradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
August is National Immunization Awareness MonthMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown Minute
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Palmer Rd Bridge Close for 8-month Replacement in Denville & RandolphMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
$28 million Investment in NJ Arts for All 21 CountiesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash
HACKENSACK — An assistant prosecutor for Bergen County has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon. Avon Morgan, 38, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash at around 3:52 on Essex Street, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Officials did not release further details of the crash.
63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
NJ Superior Court Orders State To Pay Millions To Atlantic County
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and has won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. (Cue dramatic music.) Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Lawns are brown, streams are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ men accused of throwing lit firework in Beach Haven, LBI, burning woman
A pair of young men from North Jersey were arrested after a scary incident on Long Beach Island, in which police said a woman briefly caught on fire and was burned by a lit firecracker thrown from a moving Jeep. On Saturday, 19-year-old Justin Liebhauser, of Randolph, and 18-year-old Gianni...
Two NJ Gas Stations Robbed within 15 minutes of Each Other
Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy, 5, Drowns in Deptford, NJ Backyard Pool
DEPTFORD — A five-year-old boy who drowned in a backyard pool Monday evening is the latest drowning in New Jersey. The boy went into the pool on Hampshire Drive in Deptford without being noticed by adults present around 6 p.m., according to Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. Once they realized he was in the pool they got him out of the pool and tried to revive him.
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
Neptune, NJ, Police Warns Kids to Stop Jumping Off Bridge
Neptune Township Police are telling teens to stop jumping off the Route 35 bridge and train bridge into the waters around Seaview Island. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said they "understand kids will be kids," but pointed out the dangers of taking the leap and the stress it puts on emergency responders.
New law in NJ aims to stop troubled students from resorting to violence
TRENTON – School districts must develop threat assessment teams at their schools, under a law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy. Charter schools and renaissance schools also must enact policies creating threat assessment teams, which help teachers, administrators and other staff identify students of concerns, assess their risk for engaging in violence and intervening to head that off.
Authorities expect violence after dozens of guns stolen from NJ store
LOPATCONG — Three dozen handguns were stolen from a Warren County gun store. Prosecutor James Pfeifer believes the firearms are already on the street and will contribute to gun violence in the region. Thieves kicked the door in and got into the Tech Ops International Gun Shop on 5th...
Recent Grad from Lawrence, NJ High School Dies in Crash
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Less than two months after graduation, a member of the Lawrence High School Class of 2022 was killed in a car crash late Tuesday night. Armando Rosario III, 18, died following the single-car crash on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road around 11:50 p.m., according to township police. He was the only person in the car.
Thieves Hit Rutgers Dorm Rooms During the Day in Piscataway, NJ
PISCATAWAY — Several unlocked rooms in one of the newest residence halls at Rutgers University were broken into Tuesday morning. Rutgers police said multiple rooms were burglarized at the Livingston Apartments Building B on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway on the New Brunswick campus Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
Like rest of U.S., NJ suffering post-COVID veterinarian shortage
Staffing issues that have reshaped the U.S. job market in the aftermath of COVID-19 are now hitting the veterinary profession hard, and New Jersey is not immune. Dr. Megan Edelle, who owns a practice in Morris County and is the president of the New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association, said the Garden State has been "definitely suffering pretty heavily."
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0