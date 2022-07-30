Ramona boxer inspired by support from father, community

RAMONA, Calif. — A garage is a place to put cars, old tools, maybe a poster or two. But for Noe Larios Jr., it’s where he trains three times a week as a middleweight boxer.

Larios credits the garage for much of his success.

“This just puts me in that perspective, like alright, right now you’re here, but eventually you’re going to have your own set, your own everything. The time to grind is now,” Larios said.

He’s always dreamed of being hoisted up on someone’s shoulders as a champion. That someone would more than likely be his dad, a former boxer, who is helping his son achieve his dream.

“He’s everything, without him I honestly wouldn’t have considered boxing at all. I wouldn’t have even thought of that as being a sport that I wanted to do when I was little,” Larios said.

Toward the end of his amateur career, Larios started to feel burnt out. When his training waivered, a message from his dad helped propel him to the pros.

“You’re not going to working construction like your dad. You’re not going to be doing this for a long time like me, you got to do something. If you really want to do this boxing, you have to start getting serious and commit to it,” Larios said.

Larios says he’s humbled by how the people in the Ramona community have supported him on his journey so far.

“On social media platforms they back me, they send me messages, I love it,” Larios said.

Larios is currently 14-2. Up until his last two fights, he’s undefeated, hoping to turn those losses into lessons and get his next win.

“The motivation I have now, I know my time is coming. Those last two fights are going to get me where I want to be and where I’m supposed to be,” Larios said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.