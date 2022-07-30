RAGBRAI rolls through West Union

cbs2iowa.com
Celebration of Life Tuesday night for Cedar Falls residents killed at Maquoketa Caves
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Celebration of Life for the family members killed in the Maquoketa Caves shooting will be held tonight, August 2nd, in Cedar Falls. Mayor Rob Green says people are welcome to share memories for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt at Overman Park from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center closing for the season on August 14 due to lack of staff
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to limited staffing, The Falls Aquatic Center will be closing for the season on August 14, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. The annual Doggie Dip will still take place on August 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To meet State requirements...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Iowa Man Orders His Cow A “Pup Cup” at Dairy Queen Drive-Thru
More times than I can count we have taken our dog to the local Dairy Queen to get a “Pup Cup”. I guess this Iowa guy doesn't have a dog so he took his pet cow out to DQ for the same ice cream treat. Pup Cups are...
Inaugural "Smokin' in the Grass" Backyard BBQ contest announced in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Barbeque lovers will get the chance to face off, with a chance at $2,000, during the inaugural "Smokin' in the Grass" Backyard BBQ contest. The event will be held at the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens Backyard Barbeque Contest on Saturday,...
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life with AED
The life-saving efforts was shared across social media run by the Iowa State Patrol.
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Saves Life Of RAGBRAI Cyclist In Charles City
(Charles City, IA) — Iowa State Patrol Trooper Darren Flaherty has saved the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist who went into cardiac arrest. The incident happened mid-day Thursday near Charles City. K-A-A-L/T-V reports Flaherty and other emergency responders used the automated external defibrillator in his squad car to restore the victim’s heartbeat. All Iowa troopers carry A-E-Ds in their patrol cars. Bicyclists were heading from Mason City to Charles City on the fifth day of RAGBRAI when the emergency occurred.
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
Pet owners in Benton County town get reprieve from having to give up their pit bulls
Owners of pit bulls and other dogs that have the characteristics of pit bulls in the Benton County town of Keystone have been notified although they were warned that they would have to give them up, the county sheriff has no plans to remove any of the pets. The Gazette...
10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs
Ten families in the Eastern Iowa town of Keystone have been told by sheriff's officials that they must get rid of their dogs. The reason? Because their dogs are either pit bulls or look like they are pit bulls. KCRG reports that the owners of the dogs were told by...
Boil water advisory to be issued for Floyd County town
MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – A boil water advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday in Marble Rock. The city says routine cleaning and maintenance at the water tower will require residents to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Boiling water for one minute and then letting it cool will kill any bacteria or other organisms that might get into the water while work is underway at the water tower.
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
Driver dies after truck hit by train in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Glen Haven man died Saturday after the truck he was driving was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in the Cassville Township, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Osterhaus was hauling a trailer Saturday when he...
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Ten families in an Iowa town must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by local authorities. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told the dog owners living in Keystone that...
