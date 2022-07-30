ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IA

RAGBRAI rolls through West Union

By Barry Green
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, IA
State
Iowa State
City
West Union, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Charles City, IA
County
Fayette County, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ragbrai 2022
KIMT

1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
CRESCO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Saves Life Of RAGBRAI Cyclist In Charles City

(Charles City, IA) — Iowa State Patrol Trooper Darren Flaherty has saved the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist who went into cardiac arrest. The incident happened mid-day Thursday near Charles City. K-A-A-L/T-V reports Flaherty and other emergency responders used the automated external defibrillator in his squad car to restore the victim’s heartbeat. All Iowa troopers carry A-E-Ds in their patrol cars. Bicyclists were heading from Mason City to Charles City on the fifth day of RAGBRAI when the emergency occurred.
CHARLES CITY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States

They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
DYERSVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 KHAK

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
KIMT

Boil water advisory to be issued for Floyd County town

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – A boil water advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday in Marble Rock. The city says routine cleaning and maintenance at the water tower will require residents to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Boiling water for one minute and then letting it cool will kill any bacteria or other organisms that might get into the water while work is underway at the water tower.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
B102.7

All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental

As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
DECORAH, IA
nbc15.com

Driver dies after truck hit by train in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Glen Haven man died Saturday after the truck he was driving was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in the Cassville Township, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Osterhaus was hauling a trailer Saturday when he...
GLEN HAVEN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy