ATF Investigating More Cases After SCOTUS Ruling On Tribal Jurisdiction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is now part of an anti-robocall task force.50 attorneys general are investigating and taking legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for a majority of foreign calls.Over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day -- and an estimated $29.8 billion was stolen last year.State leaders are reminding residents to be wary of callers asking you to pay by gift card or wire transfer, and to watch out for pre-recorded calls from people posing as government agencies.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO