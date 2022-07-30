ATF Investigating More Cases After SCOTUS Ruling On Tribal Jurisdiction

www.news9.com
Related
Pennsylvania joins an anti-robocall task force
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is now part of an anti-robocall task force.50 attorneys general are investigating and taking legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for a majority of foreign calls.Over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day -- and an estimated $29.8 billion was stolen last year.State leaders are reminding residents to be wary of callers asking you to pay by gift card or wire transfer, and to watch out for pre-recorded calls from people posing as government agencies.
DA charges suspect for gunshots near Hollywood Farmers’ Market
Criminal charges have been filed against an ex-convict who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market, causing the popular establishment to shut down, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Joseph DeLaCruz, 42, is charged with one felony count each of shooting at an inhabited...
Comments / 0