Raiders: 3 players who can replace edge rusher Kyler Fackrell

The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
NFL・
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett
There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition. Trubisky spoke […] The post Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
RUMOR: 3 Cardinals pitching trade targets not named Frankie Montas
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams considered to be eyeing a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto and a potential move to shore up their rotation with standout right-hander Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest take on potential of a promising Chiefs WR will excite Kansas City fans
Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore. After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.
Joe Burrow: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
After missing a portion of his rookie year due to multiple knee complications, Joe Burrow should none of them affected his game. The quarterback was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, losing to the home team Los Angeles Rams.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Cardinals: 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make St. Louis World Series contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently three games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The divisional crown is still a possibility and of course, so is a Wild Card spot. But, the organization will need to make some noise at the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday if they really want to become a potential World Series contender.
NFL’s plan on Deshaun Watson ruling is bad news for Browns
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you probably are aware that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans.
