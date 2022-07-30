W.Va. income tax proposal stalls in Senate

www.wtap.com
WTAP
Two regional candidates advance in Ohio special primary
OHIO (WSAZ) - A state GOP House and Senate race were contested Tuesday in our region during the special primary election in Ohio. According to unofficial results, Shane Wilkin defeated Thomas Hwang by 7,663 to 2,081 votes in the Republican race for State Senate District 17. Wilkin will advance to the November primary.
WTAP
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, during the Ohio School Safety Summit, Governor Mike DeWine announced that 1,183 K-12 schools in Ohio would be receiving state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. According to a news release, these schools will receive nearly...
WTAP
West Virginia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that aims to take legal action against telecommunication companies responsible for the robocalls. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the only goal of the task force is to reduce “illegal robocalls.”. “Over time, one of the...
WTAP
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted sits down with leaders and high school students to discuss internships
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted sat down with Marietta Community leaders and high school students to discuss STEM and Healthcare internships in the area. The roundtable discussion at the Building Bridges to Careers center in Marietta focused on internship opportunities and the help they can provide students in their future career decisions.
WTAP
Drive to be held to help Kentucky flooding victims at Sunset Funeral Home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Funeral Home and veteran groups are looking to help people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials with Sunset Funeral Home, DAV Chapter 32 and Housecalls Hospice are coming together to hold a three-day drive. This drive is dedicated to gathering supplies for victims of...
WTAP
“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 1 is a significant date for a lot of people throughout the state of West Virginia. Today training camp starts for high school teams throughout the state of West Virginia. Head coach of the Parkersburg Big Reds, Matt Kimes, says this date is similar to...
