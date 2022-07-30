ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

W.Va. income tax proposal stalls in Senate

By The Associated Press
WTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Two regional candidates advance in Ohio special primary

OHIO (WSAZ) - A state GOP House and Senate race were contested Tuesday in our region during the special primary election in Ohio. According to unofficial results, Shane Wilkin defeated Thomas Hwang by 7,663 to 2,081 votes in the Republican race for State Senate District 17. Wilkin will advance to the November primary.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, during the Ohio School Safety Summit, Governor Mike DeWine announced that 1,183 K-12 schools in Ohio would be receiving state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. According to a news release, these schools will receive nearly...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

West Virginia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that aims to take legal action against telecommunication companies responsible for the robocalls. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the only goal of the task force is to reduce “illegal robocalls.”. “Over time, one of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Community Policy