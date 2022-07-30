ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Orioles Fly Past Cincinnati in Series Opener (7/29/22)

By Johnathan Albright
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
birdswatcher.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained

Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer

After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Deep Dive: What Juan Soto adds to the San Diego Padres lineup

The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. What does Soto add to the Padres lineup?. Every team with a hope and a prayer of making the post-season had at least a secret desire of landing Juan Soto, but the San Diego Padres were the team with the most to offer and the willingness to part with enough assets to win the biggest prize of the trade deadline.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Gibaut
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Donovan Solano
FanSided

MLB Odds: How Juan Soto trade impacts Padres’ World Series chances

With the acqusition of Juan Soto, the chances of the San Diego Padres to win the world series have skyrocketed. One move has elevated the shot of a World Series for a team that was teetering on the brink of success. The San Diego Padres have improved their odds with their trade to get Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy