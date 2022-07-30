The Orioles Fly Past Cincinnati in Series Opener (7/29/22)

birdswatcher.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Cardinals-Yankees Jordan Montgomery deal at the buzzer?
Just a few minutes before the trade deadline, the Cardinals and Yankees have made a trade involving MLB players. It was reported just a few minutes before the MLB Trade Deadline that the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have made a trade that involves major leaguers. The Cardinals...
Braves trade details: Atlanta adds to bullpen at deadline buzzer
The Atlanta Braves traded for Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias at the deadline buzzer. Here’s the full trade:. The Angels once stood at the top of the American League West. Oh, that was a fun early-season storyline. Then, a historic losing streak cost them at spot and manager...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deep Dive: What Juan Soto adds to the San Diego Padres lineup
The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. What does Soto add to the Padres lineup?. Every team with a hope and a prayer of making the post-season had at least a secret desire of landing Juan Soto, but the San Diego Padres were the team with the most to offer and the willingness to part with enough assets to win the biggest prize of the trade deadline.
Dodgers News: Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at 94
Legendary broadcaster and Dodgers icon Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night.
2022 MLB trade deadline: Winners and losers from this year’s deadline madness
2022 MLB Trade Deadline: Winners and losers from this year’s deadline madness. After the action took a little while to get going, the floodgates burst and the transactions have been coming in one after another after another ever since. Some of baseball’s biggest names are now switching uniforms including...
MLB・
Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully
The Rangers manager, a Southern California native and former Dodgers coach, talked about his connection to the late broadcaster on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: How Juan Soto trade impacts Padres’ World Series chances
With the acqusition of Juan Soto, the chances of the San Diego Padres to win the world series have skyrocketed. One move has elevated the shot of a World Series for a team that was teetering on the brink of success. The San Diego Padres have improved their odds with their trade to get Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.
Cardinals confirm they were outbid by Padres for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were in on Juan Soto, according to GM John Mozeliak, but they were ultimately outbid by the Padres. In an alternate universe, St. Louis is celebrating the arrival of Juan Soto. In this one, Cardinals fans are left to wonder what might have been if their...
Jacob deGrom looks dominant in return to Mets, bullpen immediately ruins it
Jacob deGrom made his long-awaited return to the Mets on Tuesday night and looked right in form with a dominant performance that was immediately ruined. For the first time since early July 2021, Jacob deGrom took the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday night. And it looked like he’d never missed an instant in the Big Apple.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0