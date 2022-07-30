The Orioles Fly Past Cincinnati in Series Opener (7/29/22)

The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. What does Soto add to the Padres lineup?. Every team with a hope and a prayer of making the post-season had at least a secret desire of landing Juan Soto, but the San Diego Padres were the team with the most to offer and the willingness to part with enough assets to win the biggest prize of the trade deadline.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO