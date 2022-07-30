ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side; no arrests

By Brian Koster, Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Beachwood, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated arson: Noble Road. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood. The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection. Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cleveland Police#East Side#University Hospitals#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Cleveland Ems
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice. According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.
MASSILLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy