1 dead, 3 injured after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side; no arrests

Read on www.cleveland19.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. According to city officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
Lyndhurst police find vehicle sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting
The Lyndhurst Police Department is looking for three men following the recovery of a vehicle detectives were looking for in connection with the fatal Mother's Day shooting of Dailyn B. Ferguson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated arson: Noble Road. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building.
cleveland19.com
Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood. The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection. Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went...
cleveland19.com
Akron Police release bodycam video from officer-involved shooting outside bar
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released bodycam video from a July 29 officer-involved shooting of a suspect outside a bar. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street. Officers were called out for shots fired, and according to police,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police locate suspect car in Dailyn Ferguson murder
Police in Lyndhurst say they’ve found the vehicle used by suspects in the murder of Dailyn Ferguson.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Man had tires shot out on I-271: Police
Pepper Pike Police are offering tips on how to deal with aggressive drivers after a man had his car tire shot out during an alleged road rage incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. July 30, a car crash occurred at Goodnor and Silsby roads. One of the drivers quickly left the scene. About 40 minutes later, police were alerted that the driver was in the area of Cedar Road and Washington Boulevard. Police located the damaged vehicle and the suspect,...
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer
The Ohio woman faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice. According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.
Comments / 4