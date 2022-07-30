Survey shows Michigan small businesses challenged by inflation and supply shortages

www.michiganradio.org
Related
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Michigan reports 20,173 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,882 per day.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top Travel Spots in the U.S.
Michigan is known for its gorgeous lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to more than just its lakes- try the state’s glorious islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s...
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Average gas price starts to dip below $4 a gallon in some Michigan counties: Here’s where
DETROIT – The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan’s average cost for a gallon of gasoline sits at $4.22, down 20 cents from last week. Some counties are seeing an average of less than $3.99 a gallon.
RELATED PEOPLE
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
wrif.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
What is Everyone’s Favorite State Park in Michigan?
We are very fortunate in the state of Michigan to have many state parks to visit. In total, we have 74 state parks, located throughout the entire state. -- north, south, east or west. What State Parks Do People Like the Most?. We all have our favorites. Usually the state...
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib leads big early for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 with 61 percent of the vote. Tlaib's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 21.9 percent - with 20 percent of the votes counted. The winner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
michiganradio.org
Michigan Secretary of State updates voters on election integrity efforts ahead of primary
Michigan’s secretary of state is working to counter misinformation ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. At a press conference Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told voters to look out for false election claims, and keep in mind that results may come late due to the time it takes to count absentee ballots. The state has issued more than 1.2 million absentee ballots as of last Tuesday.
Comments / 4