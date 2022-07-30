ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works.

The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue next to the Confederate soldier statue on the Old Courthouse Grounds in Madisonville.

Members of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County say the statue is in the design stage and that an anonymous donor is willing to cover the costs of creating one.

Gov. Beshear briefs the Commonwealth after deadly flooding

“We had some people on the committee who had some ideas for some designs, that’s why it’s imperative we resume the meetings in order to move forward,” Bill McReynolds tell us. “So if we can just get back to the meeting table to see what we can all come up with, hopefully we can move forward.”

Committee members say no other monuments at the Old Courthouse would have to be moved to make room for that new statue.

Comments / 7

nunyabiz71
3d ago

they're still going on about this? you cannot change history, and the civil war was not about HATE people. the confederate flag isn't about HATE EITHER. people need a history lesson about the Civil War.

Reply(2)
14
