Charge dropped against Banchero tied to teammate's DWI stop

Truist Stadium evacuated after fight at AAU Junior Olympic Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said three people had minor injuries while trying to run out of Truist Stadium on North Carolina A&T's campus Tuesday during the AAU Junior Olympics. Officials said spectators thought they had heard reports of shots fired and began to run away from the venue.
‘He shot my arm off!’ Store owner blasts would-be robber with shotgun, police say
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in California in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
Man arrested in fatal shooting in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Police have taken a Durham man into custody in connection with a homicide that occurred in June. On July 28, Ayinde Samori Asante Melvin was taken into custody related to a fatal shooting. On June 10, Durham officers responded to a shooting call on Miosha Street...
5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
DNA evidence brings guilty pleas in Durham rape cases, one from 17 years ago
The victim in one of the cases died after her attacker in the 2005 assault was charged early this year.
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
1 dead in shooting at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they arrived, police found […]
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
North Carolina nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, police say
A Duke Health employee was assaulted by a patient, according to officials.
Greensboro man accused of having stolen gun during Reidsville robbery
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery in Reidsville. According to police, they responded to an armed robbery on South Scales Street on Sunday. As a result of this armed robbery, Julio Remone Mickel, of Greensboro, was arrested. Mickel was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a […]
Co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died this past Sunday following a crash on West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue, according to investigators. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara East on West Wendover Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit several trees.
New indecent liberties charges added against ex-NC substitute teacher
An officer working on the case says that the suspect has been committing sex crimes “for years” on children.
