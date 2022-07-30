Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.

