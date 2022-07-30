www.ign.com
IGN
Yoimiya Ascension Materials
Brush up on Yoimiya's Ascension materials so you know exactly how to plan your farm routes in Genshin Impact! Yoimiya uses a mix of items including a hard-to-find Inazuma specialty and a Hypostasis drop. Yoimiya Ascension Materials. Here's what you need to level Yoimiya up. Her common material coincides with...
Fstoppers
A Simple Guide to Editing Colors in Adobe Lightroom
For most photographers color is a crucial element of their work and one that can have a huge influence on the quality of the final result. There are many ways to manipulate color in post-production, so here is a simple guide for using Adobe Lightroom for that purpose. It's easy...
IGN
How to Get Girolle Caps
One of the first Drives( or quests) you're likely to come across in Citizen Sleeper involves collecting Girolle Caps for Emphis the Food Vendor. Despite being early in the game, there are quite a few steps involved before you can complete this task, so this guide will detail the fastest way to get Girolle Caps and complete Emphis' questline.
IGN
The Highlake Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out
When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
Mind-bending optical illusion tricks you into only seeing three people – can you spot fourth?
PEOPLE have been left stumped by an optical illusion showing ‘three friends’ in the wood – because a FOURTH is in the picture. The mind-boggling snap left social media users stumped after emerging on Twitter. At first it looks like one man in a kilt and hat...
IGN
Strange Horticulture Wiki Guide
Day fifteen has a crucial decision that will affect how some of Strange Horticulture's endings play out. On this day, you will receive five visits in total. The first one to come today is the mailman with a letter from Amos Duncan. On this one, he writes about a cave near Arnside that grows a strange plant. Unfortunately, he doesn't know exactly where it is but says the cave is somewhere to the east.
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.
komando.com
5 hidden Google Earth tricks: See your neighborhood over time, calculate how far you are from loved ones
You might not be taking advantage of all of Google’s amazing tools and features. For example, if you’re a history buff, you can use Google Maps to see images of things like Pearl Harbor and the Titanic. Tap or click here to pinpoint fabulous finds with Google Maps.
10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend
The work week is intense. But once Friday evening rolls around, your time belongs to you again. Use it wisely and decompress with these smart gadgets for relaxation. Whether you like to relax with games, exercise, or meditation, these products help you unwind. Get more out of your weekends with...
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 2 of Digimon Survive's story continues to ramp up the stakes and expand the roster of characters. To ensure you make all the best choices for your style, the walkthrough below breaks down each key moment. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!
IGN
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
IGN
How Bear and Breakfast Opened for Business Despite Multiple Challenges
The many independent developers I’ve spoken to over the years have described a wide array of diverse and unusual paths that brought them into game development in the first place. But Bear and Breakfast creator Rareș Cinteză is the first developer I’ve spoken to who not only didn’t imagine he’d ever be a game developer, but actively didn’t think he could be for the longest time.
IGN
Azure Gleam Chapter 15 - The Hour of Vengeance
This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.
IGN
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
IGN
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
WebMD
My Favorite Gadgets
Psoriatic arthritis can cause swelling and impairment on any number of joints in the body. The impairment affects range of motion, flexibility, and strength. Here are some gadgets that I have found most useful, listed by body part:. Hands. Due to deformities, I tend to type with only two fingers...
How to paint sunsets: Create the perfect coloured sky
If you learn how to paint sunsets, you will elevate your landscape art. However, capturing the full beauty of a real sunset isn't an easy task. With so many complex colours and shades working together and blending into one another, balancing them perfectly isn't easy. How do you create something that feels both realistic and richly eye-catching?
Fstoppers
A Helpful Tip for Improving Your Landscape Photography
Landscape photography is a unique genre that takes a combination of technical skill, creative vision, perseverance, and often, a bit of luck. If you find yourself struggling to create worthwhile images lately, check out this great video tutorial that will give you some helpful advice sure to put you back on the right track.
