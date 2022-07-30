Perry schools increase safety after Texas, Michigan gun massacres

According to Kevin Kruse, as of noon Monday, Aug. 1, Park Street from Smith Street to the underpass has been milled off and the contractor will begin placing asphalt on Park Street, starting on the west end, 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug 4. Residents of Quiet Harbor are able to enter and exit through the east driveway to the park. It is expected by the time the crews reach the east drive, the west end will be cool enough to reopen, allowing residents to enter and exit at Smith Street.

