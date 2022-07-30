Perry schools increase safety after Texas, Michigan gun massacres

www.iowa.media
Related
iowa.media
Indianola, the hot air balloon heart of the U.S., hosts the nine-day National Balloon Classic
In 1970, after seven years of moving from state to state, the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship was held in Indianola, Iowa for the first time. Indianola’s wide open spaces made it desirable for ballooning, and the championship would return to town every year for the next 18 years.
iowa.media
FATE OF IOWA DEMOCRAT CAUCUS REMAINS UNCLEAR
NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS WILL WAIT TO DECIDE THE FATE OF THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S 2024 CAUCUSES UNTIL AFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION. A GROUP OF DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS WERE TO MEET THIS WEEK AND RECOMMEND WHICH FIVE STATES SHOULD GET TO HOST THE EARLY VOTING CONTESTS IN THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BUT THAT DECISION IS NOW DELAYED.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on Grand Prairie Parkway in West Des Moines when a vehicle with a trailer, driven by Pamela Maeyaert of Eugene, Oregon, struck the minor’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
iowa.media
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Randy Brown Chosen to Speak at 2022 Des Moines Storytellers Project
Fort Dodge, IA, USA – Aug 1, 2022 – National speaker, international author, mentor, and networking coach, Randy Brown, is thrilled to announce that he has been chosen to speak on the topic of Bad Advice: Accepting, Ignoring, or Just Plain Regretting Another Person’s Help at the 2022 Des Moines Storytellers Project on August 30, 2022.
iowa.media
MEGA MILLIONS WINNING TICKET SOLD IN ILLINOIS
FRIDAY’S GIANT MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT OF OVER A BILLION DOLLARS WAS WON WITH A TICKET PURCHASED IN ILLINOIS. THE WINNING NUMBERS IN FRIDAY’S DRAWING WERE: 13-36-45-57-67 AND MEGA BALL 14 WITH THE MEGAPLIER NUMBER 2. THE JACKPOT ENDED UP AT $1.337 BILLION ANNUITY, WITH A $780.5 MILLION CASH...
iowa.media
Heat advisory issued for Tuesday from 1-8 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a heat advisory for the Perry area for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 107 are expected over the western two-thirds of Iowa. Hot temperatures and high humidity might cause heat illnesses to...
iowa.media
Wayne Grems of Waukee
Wayne Grems, 79, of Waukee passed peacefully from this world Friday, July 29, 2022. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; son, Matt (Amanda) Grems; daughter, Jewels Harrison, and her partner, Chad Leeper; grandchildren, Logan Grems and Peaches Harrison; step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Joseph and Sierra Connor; brother, Dennis (Eileen) Grems and family; sisters, Barbara (Donald) Fisher and family and Deloris (Robert) Duncomb and family; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Lonnie) Armstrong and family and Dennis (Mary) Armstrong and family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
One injured when sweet corn truck overturns south of Woodward
A pickup truck hauling sweetcorn left the roadway of the Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal and overturned Monday morning, scattering its produce along the eastbound lanes and sending the driver to the hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital, according to a spokesperson from the...
iowa.media
Update on Creston Street Project
According to Kevin Kruse, as of noon Monday, Aug. 1, Park Street from Smith Street to the underpass has been milled off and the contractor will begin placing asphalt on Park Street, starting on the west end, 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug 4. Residents of Quiet Harbor are able to enter and exit through the east driveway to the park. It is expected by the time the crews reach the east drive, the west end will be cool enough to reopen, allowing residents to enter and exit at Smith Street.
iowa.media
Popcorn stand returns to corner of Willis Avenue, Railroad Street
The Perry popcorn stand returned to its usual place Sunday morning at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Railroad Street after doing Independence Day duties in Pattee Park and then taking some time off. “It’s been on vacation,” said Bill Olson of Perry as he and his wife, Rhonda Olson,...
iowa.media
Webster City Fire Department Receives Canned Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch to Support Wildfire Response Efforts
WCFD recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, to help provide critical hydration to its responders during this year’s wildfire season. On July 29th, 2022 a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, dropped off 2 pallets of canned water to the department to help support its wildfire response needs. Maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires is a major safety concern for many departments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
iowa.media
Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting her mother in the home. Rikki Mae Southard, 35, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the...
Comments / 0