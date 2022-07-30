ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: A cold front has pushed temperatures into the 80s

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

Derek Beasley has your Friday night forecast 02:34

BALTIMORE -- A cold front is moving through the Baltimore area and will travel south of the region by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and temperature highs in the 80s.

The humidity will decrease, particularly on Saturday.

The clouds will roll back late Sunday as that same front returns north toward the region.

Chances for showers and storms will be possible by late Sunday night.

They could last through Monday morning.

Next week, Marylanders will see a return to summer with chances for showers and storms periodically during the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s.

This weather pattern will start on Tuesday.

Towards the middle or late part of the week, temperatures will crank up into the mid-90s.

Maryland Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE --- Another heat wave is on the way this week with highs heading to 90 or better starting tomorrow and lasting through Friday.Your out the door temps are in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We'll top out in the upper 80s and low 90 this afternoon. Temperatures will rebound nicely today thanks to deep, southerly flow ahead of a weakening cold front. Once this front passes through the area this evening, dew points should fall back later tonight as skies clear out. This should set the stage for a relatively quiet day Wednesday.More unsettled weather late week and into this weekend may briefly bring temperatures back into the upper 80s before 90s return for Sunday and beyond.  
Maryland Weather: Clouds diminish our storm chances

BALTIMORE -- The thick clouds we had this morning and afternoon have lowered our chances of seeing severe storms in Baltimore this evening.As a result, we have dropped the Alert Day we put in place in anticipation of heavy downpours and the potential for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.It's been a mostly calm and comfortable day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Places farther south of the city have seen more storms, which are expected to move east into southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore over the next few hours.This will be the area that has the best chance for a...
Maryland Weather: A cold front could trigger thunderstorms

BALTIMORE -- A cold front will move through the area Friday evening and possibly trigger more thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of the Baltimore area to a LEVEL 2 SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon.Storms that develop during the heat of the day ahead of a cold front may produce damaging winds as they move from west to east across the region.WJZ is declaring Friday an ALERT DAY to highlight his threat that could create some issues for the evening commute.The cold front will ensure a rather lovely Saturday, which will be mostly sunny, in the mid-80s, and have a lower humidity.The storms will end after sunset Friday with skies clearing out and lower humidity moving in late Friday night into Saturday. Clouds will increase late Sunday with a chance for showers and storms across Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland, some of which could creep toward Baltimore Sunday night.People who live in the Baltimore area will get through most of the weekend rain free, but there's a chance that storms will return late in the afternoon on Sunday.
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old

This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas

Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
CBS News

Tax-free week returns to Maryland this month

BALTIMORE -- As temperatures rise and kids get ready to go back to school, Maryland's tax-free week returns this month to help consumers get the clothes and supplies they need. From August 14 to 20, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent...
UPI News

Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
NBC Washington

Fireball Spotted Over Virginia, Maryland as Meteor Showers Overlap

A brilliant flash of light soared over Virginia and Maryland on Thursday night, and there’s an opportunity to see more shooting stars this weekend. The meteor was seen in Loudoun County, Alexandria and parts of Maryland about 10 p.m. Thursday. Nearly 200 eyewitnesses reported the fireball to the American Meteorological Society website. Several people caught the flash on doorbell or dashboard cameras.
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
WTOP

Father, son missing in Potomac River

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
WTOP

What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?

Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
