Maryland Weather: A cold front has pushed temperatures into the 80s

Derek Beasley has your Friday night forecast 02:34

BALTIMORE -- A cold front is moving through the Baltimore area and will travel south of the region by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and temperature highs in the 80s.

The humidity will decrease, particularly on Saturday.

The clouds will roll back late Sunday as that same front returns north toward the region.

Chances for showers and storms will be possible by late Sunday night.

They could last through Monday morning.

Next week, Marylanders will see a return to summer with chances for showers and storms periodically during the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s.

This weather pattern will start on Tuesday.

Towards the middle or late part of the week, temperatures will crank up into the mid-90s.