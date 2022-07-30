ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

These New Jersey Hospitals Rank As Some Of The Best In America

By Shannon Holly
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wobm.com

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 WOBM

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)

We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Minnesota State
92.7 WOBM

Murphy ‘loves the concept’ of congestion pricing in NYC

With congestion pricing threatening a one-two punch for New Jersey commuters heading into Manhattan, Gov. Phil Murphy says he "loves the concept." New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced they will be pressing ahead with the plan as early as next year, charging motorists an extra toll to drive into the city below 60th street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America

If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News#World Report#Morristown Medical Center#Valley Hospital#Englewood Health#Voorhees#Stratford No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
92.7 WOBM

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands

Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ

A new effort has been launched in New Jersey to reduce the incidence of preventable intellectual and developmental disabilities and improve infant health outcomes across the Garden State. The state Department of Human Services is providing a total of $1.6 million for three new projects that are designed to prevent...
HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy