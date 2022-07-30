NE Lottery

nptelegraph.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: nine; Day: four; Year: fifteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. July 28, 2022. Editorial: State should be cautious with reserve fund. Nebraska closed out its fiscal year with a record high $6.35 billion in net tax revenues. That led to another record – $1.69 billion in the state’s cash reserve fund, where all excess revenues are required to be placed.
Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Watch now: Isolated rain across Nebraska Monday, small chance of severe storms
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Get the full details on both fronts in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across...
Gage County Fair event raises more than $40,000 for family in need
BEATRICE — The 4-H community raised money with an auction at the Gage County Fair on Sunday for children whose parents died last year of COVID-19. Approximately $40,000 was raised for Trenn, Joey and Ethan Hoffman-Ideus in 30 minutes during a rolling auction, where each bidder contributes the amount their bid increased the previous bid.
California's largest fire of 2022 out of control
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman. "The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction." The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles (207 square km) just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to a Sunday incident report. The cause was under investigation. The blaze torched trees along California Highway 96, and the scorched remains of a pickup truck sat in a lane of the highway. Thick smoke covered the area and flames burned through hillsides in sight of homes. The fire Sunday cast an eerie, orange-brown hue, in one neighborhood where a brick chimney stood surrounded by rubble and scorched vehicles. A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 structures were under threat from the two California fires. Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damage yet, saying assessments would begin when it was safe to reach the area. A third fire, which was on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The office said crews had been on the scene of the fire since late Saturday but that the fire Sunday morning "became active and escaped its containment line." Several people in the sheriff's office have been affected by evacuation orders due to the fires "and they're still showing up to work so, (a) very dedicated crew," she said. A deputy lost his childhood home to fire on Friday, she said.
Woman dies, four others injured in four-vehicle crash in Saunders County
One woman died and four other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday just south of Fremont. The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 77 between Nebraska 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a 2020 Mazda was...
