Man found shot in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood

3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Fort Duquesne Bridge crash leads police to woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting
A crash early Monday on Pittsburgh’s Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a shootout in Hazelwood last year, court records show. Ronika Carter, 33, is accused of giving state troopers a fake name following the crash around 12:30 a.m. Police...
MISSING: Pittsburgh police searching for 13-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl Tuesday night. Police said Alison Vivas (pictured below) was last seen in Oakland at about 6 p.m. and was possibly heading to the Penn Hills area. Police said Alison is about 4 feet...
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
1 person in critical condition after rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A rollover accident happened near UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the intersection of Penn Avenue and 44th Street at 3:20 p.m. Pittsburgh police originally said two people were...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
Rideshare driver carjacked by 4 armed men wearing masks, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — A rideshare driver was carjacked when he was called to pick up passengers in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m. The rideshare driver told police that when he arrived to pick up...
Family of man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood demanding justice
PITTSBURGH — “He was my son and I loved him dearly,” Annette Williams told Channel 11. It’s been almost two days since Annette Williams learned her son, Prentis Hutchinson, was shot twice on the North Shore. He died at the hospital. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man shot...
Ride-share driver carjacked at gunpoint in Crafton Heights
Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning carjacking in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said he was working as a ride-share driver and was called to the location to pick passengers up.
Woman wanted for attempted homicide arrested after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH — An overnight crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman whom they had been looking for more than a year. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the lower deck of the bridge near the bend coming from Route 65. According to state...
Allegheny County police arrest 2 suspects following Fox Chapel burglary
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police have made two arrests after a burglary in Fox Chapel. According to a release from investigators, 27-year-old Robert Gizler and 27-year-old Zachary Zeise were responsible for a burglary on Woodbrook Drive on July 22. The two men allegedly pawned several of the...
2 people injured in McKeesport building explosion
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Caution tape surrounds the debris and glass that was once a community hub. Officials tell us that several small businesses were occupying the former YWCA building — groups providing essential services to the community that will be forced to relocate following this massive explosion. “As...
Report: 1 injured in Churchill crash
A rollover crash Monday off the Parkway East in Churchill left one person hospitalized, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway, according to Allegheny County 911. Additional details were not available from Churchill...
1 dead after garbage truck slams into homes in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — Emergency and gas crews were on the scene of a crash in Wilmerding, Allegheny County, where a garbage truck crashed into two homes on Patton Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Watch the report from Wilmerding: Click the video player above. The Wilmerding Fire Marshal told Pittsburgh's...
Police Make Arrest in Penn Hills Murder
PENN HILLS, PA – Allegheny County Police have made an arrest in the June 14...
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
Glassport councilwoman punched man in the face at Hot Rodz bar, complaint says
A Glassport councilwoman is accused of assaulting a person at an area bar. According to a criminal complaint, police were called after the alleged incident at Hot Rodz, a bar along Monongahela Avenue in Glassport. Officers found Franklin Sabolcik, who told them he had been punched in the face after...
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
Driver killed when garbage truck overturns, crashes into several homes in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — The driver of a garbage truck is dead after crashing into several homes in Allegheny County early Tuesday, the Wilmerding fire marshal confirmed to Channel 11. The crash happened in the 300 block of Patton Street in Wilmerding around 4:00 a.m. Allegheny County police said first...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
