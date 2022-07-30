ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down

fox46.com
 4 days ago
www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

 

Fox 46 Charlotte

2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Rock Hill road rage shooting suspect arrested

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday. 30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report. Man’s vehicle shot at in […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with one occupant firing at the other through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of double homicide at New York recording studio arrested in Charlotte, feds say

CHARLOTTE — A man wanted for a double homicide at a recording studio in New York was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On May 5, New York City police responded to a shooting at a Manhattan recording studio. At the scene, authorities determined 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt were shot and killed during an attempted robbery.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Waiting for Justice: Family of Kareen Stevenson Jr. wants those involved in his death to face charges

Kareen Stevenson Jr.’s family wants answers. They want justice for those responsible for the young man’s senseless death. And they are tired of waiting. The two-month anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death is quickly approaching. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the events surrounding the fatal shooting on 5th Street. No charges have been filed.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Twenty-four hours...
MONROE, NC
fox46.com

Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street. Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police. CMS’ last day of classes wraps up a challenging year …. Arrest made in fatal shooting at The Blind Tiger. Ground beef prices...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Lancaster apartment complex shot into; teen injured

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is recovering from being shot after his apartment complex came under gunfire over the weekend, Lancaster Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at an apartment complex on Carolina Court. BE THE...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WDTN

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
GOLD HILL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
ROCK HILL, SC

