Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down

2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
Family of man killed by former North Carolina officer say his death was a homicide
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday. Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to...
CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
Rock Hill road rage shooting suspect arrested
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday. 30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report. Man’s vehicle shot at in […]
Police searching for man accused of shooting at another driver in Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a driver who they said shot at another driver in Rock Hill early Sunday morning. A 27-year-old man told officers that while he was stopped at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive, another car cut him off. He then honked his horn, and that was when he said the other driver started shooting at him.
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with one occupant firing at the other through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
Man accused of double homicide at New York recording studio arrested in Charlotte, feds say
CHARLOTTE — A man wanted for a double homicide at a recording studio in New York was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On May 5, New York City police responded to a shooting at a Manhattan recording studio. At the scene, authorities determined 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt were shot and killed during an attempted robbery.
Waiting for Justice: Family of Kareen Stevenson Jr. wants those involved in his death to face charges
Kareen Stevenson Jr.’s family wants answers. They want justice for those responsible for the young man’s senseless death. And they are tired of waiting. The two-month anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death is quickly approaching. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the events surrounding the fatal shooting on 5th Street. No charges have been filed.
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Twenty-four hours...
Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police
The fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street. Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police. CMS’ last day of classes wraps up a challenging year …. Arrest made in fatal shooting at The Blind Tiger. Ground beef prices...
Lancaster apartment complex shot into; teen injured
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is recovering from being shot after his apartment complex came under gunfire over the weekend, Lancaster Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at an apartment complex on Carolina Court. BE THE...
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
Detectives investigate deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station, police say
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is being conducted Monday night at a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte, police said. Investigators believe James Tyler Brooks, 28, was inside the store shortly before 7 p.m. on Old Statesville Road, walked out and was shot several times near the door. Brooks died at...
Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
